Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    New release of Bitcoin Core, software client for BTC node, includes number of performance, networking and P2P changes
    Wed, 17/04/2024 - 16:19
    Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin Core v27.0 upgrade brings notable changes to the functionality of the largest blockchain and removes some irrelevant software elements from its codebase.

    Last Bitcoin Core update before halving is out: What changed?

    Bitcoin Core v27, the newest version of Bitcoin's node client software, is published in the orange coin's GitHub repository. The new version is the last one to come out before the fourth halving reduces BTC emissions to 3,125 Bitcoins per block.

    With the new release, a decade-old Bitcoin library libbitcoinconsensus has been deprecated. Also, new software formats are introduced to advance the interaction between Bitcoin Core and third-party programs.

    In terms of the networking between the blockchain element, BIP324 v2 transport becomes the default one. The previous iteration (v1) will be used only in case of v2 failure.

    Then, developers enhanced the opportunities of the Bitcoin (BTC) mempool and decided to drop support for external signing on Windows for security reasons.

    The release was authored by 63 Bitcoin Core members, including Hennadii Stepanov, Jameson Lopp, Luke Dashjr, Peter Todd and Pieter Wuille.

    Bitcoin (BTC) price plunges to lowest level since February

    Also, in a couple of minor changes, Bitcoin Core received better synchronization and performance characteristics.

    Meanwhile, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is targeting $60,000 as a new level for its dropdown. After losing 11% in seven days, it touched seven-week lows.

    Setting an intraday low at $60,120, the Bitcoin (BTC) price plunge caused over $70 million in liquidations, with $24 million being erased in the last hour.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    related image Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    2024/04/17 16:15
    Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    2024/04/17 16:15
    69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Top Expert Breaks Silence on China and Bitcoin ETF's Current Situation
    2024/04/17 16:15
    Top Expert Breaks Silence on China and Bitcoin ETF's Current Situation
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Introducing Anomaly: AI-Powered Layer 3 for Gaming powered by Arbitrum Orbit, built on Gelato RaaS
    The Second Edition of ETH Belgrade Emerges This June
    NFC 2024 in Lisbon, 28-30 May: One ticket, Five events, one super festival
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements
    Charles Hoskinson Celebrates Cardano's (ADA) Insane Blockchain Performance
    69% of Pepe (PEPE) Holders Return to Profit as Major Price Move Awaits
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD