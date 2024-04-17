Bitcoin Core 27.0 Just Released: Key Improvements

Advertisement

Bitcoin Core v27.0 upgrade brings notable changes to the functionality of the largest blockchain and removes some irrelevant software elements from its codebase.

Last Bitcoin Core update before halving is out: What changed?

Bitcoin Core v27, the newest version of Bitcoin's node client software, is published in the orange coin's GitHub repository. The new version is the last one to come out before the fourth halving reduces BTC emissions to 3,125 Bitcoins per block.

With the new release, a decade-old Bitcoin library libbitcoinconsensus has been deprecated. Also, new software formats are introduced to advance the interaction between Bitcoin Core and third-party programs.

In terms of the networking between the blockchain element, BIP324 v2 transport becomes the default one. The previous iteration (v1) will be used only in case of v2 failure.

Then, developers enhanced the opportunities of the Bitcoin (BTC) mempool and decided to drop support for external signing on Windows for security reasons.

The release was authored by 63 Bitcoin Core members, including Hennadii Stepanov, Jameson Lopp, Luke Dashjr, Peter Todd and Pieter Wuille.

Bitcoin (BTC) price plunges to lowest level since February

Also, in a couple of minor changes, Bitcoin Core received better synchronization and performance characteristics.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin (BTC) price is targeting $60,000 as a new level for its dropdown. After losing 11% in seven days, it touched seven-week lows.

Setting an intraday low at $60,120, the Bitcoin (BTC) price plunge caused over $70 million in liquidations, with $24 million being erased in the last hour.