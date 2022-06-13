Bitcoin Reaches $25,000 as $1 Billion Liquidated in Last 3 Days: Is It Good Time to Panic?

News
Mon, 06/13/2022 - 08:21
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin plunges below $25,000, but it's little bit early to panic
Bitcoin Reaches $25,000 as $1 Billion Liquidated in Last 3 Days: Is It Good Time to Panic?
Cover image via www.pexels.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's plunge below $25,000 was not the most expected thing by the market as we recently experienced a massive sell-off in May, but it seems that traders and investors are not ready to support the bullish momentum on BTC that we saw previously. But should the market start panicking?

Analysts, traders and even economists from both crypto and traditional finance were mostly expressing bearish sentiment prior to the drop below $27,000, but the historical analysis of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies suggests that the correction is far from being completely over.

Bitcoin Chart
Source: TradingView

After the great bullrun of 2017, Bitcoin entered a bearish cycle that resulted in more than 80% correction from the local top, confirming the cryptocurrency's status as one of the most volatile assets on financial markets.

In our case, Bitcoin has lost "only" 64% of its value and can easily drop further, especially after ignoring almost every support line it had in front of it since reaching $70,000.

When should the market worry?

The real problem for the digital gold may appear if investors decide to push it below the 2017 ATH of approximately $19,666, as it would put Bitcoin at more than 70%, causing a massive capitulation of traders that entered right at the beginning of the new bullrun on the market.

Related
Celsius Halts Withdrawals, CEL Token Collapses

If Bitcoin "decides" to make another 80% retrace like it did back in 2018, traders and investors will be able to buy it at around $10,000. Unfortunately, Bitcoin's return to the sub-$15,000 zone will dissolve the "decreasing volatility" theory that referred to the maturation of the crypto market.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Peter Schiff Names "The Only Price" That Can Happen to BTC Soon
06/13/2022 - 09:29
Peter Schiff Names "The Only Price" That Can Happen to BTC Soon
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin Bulls May Wait Years for New Peak, Says Peter Brandt
06/13/2022 - 08:31
Bitcoin Bulls May Wait Years for New Peak, Says Peter Brandt
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Celsius Halts Withdrawals, CEL Token Collapses
06/13/2022 - 04:24
Celsius Halts Withdrawals, CEL Token Collapses
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya