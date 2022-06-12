Original U.Today article

BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12

Denys Serhiichuk
Which coins have reached reversal levels so far?
BTC, BNB and ADA Price Analysis for June 12
Sunday was not an exception as bulls have continued the drop.

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 8% over the last week.

Bitcoin (BTC) is about to close the weekly candle below the support level at $27,757. From the mid-term point of view, the main coin has accumulated enough power for a more profound price decrease. In this case, if buyers cannot return the rate to the $29,000 zone, there are chances to see BTC even at $20,000 for one coin.

Bitcoin is trading at $27,304 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the biggest loser from the list as it has dropped weekly by 13.62%.

Binance Coin (BNB) is on the way to its support level at $238.50 on the weekly time frame. The native exchange coin cannot withstand BTC's fall, which means that there are more chances to see the test of the next vital level at $148 within the month.

BNB is trading at $256.5 at press time.

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 12% since yesterday, while the price change over the last week has constituted -9.29%.

Cardano (ADA) is far away from its crucial levels; however, the altcoin is following the overall market fall. Thus, the selling volume is rising, confirming bears' power. Respectively, one can expect the retest of the $0.3974 level next week.

ADA is trading at $0.5078 at press time.

