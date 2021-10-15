BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
The benchmark cryptocurrency is now only 7% away from reclaiming its Apr. 14 all-time high of $64,804, which was hit on the day Coinbase, the biggest exchange in the U.S. went public.
The market cap of the largest coin has swelled to $1.1 trillion.
The most recent price spike came after Bloomberg reported about the U.S. security regulator not voicing opposition to a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which means that the first ETF will likely start trading next week.
Bitcoin has been outperforming the top altcoins as of recently due to the ETF hype.
