woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April

News
Fri, 10/15/2021 - 05:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is inching closer to its all-time high after surpassing $60,000
BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin hit the much-coveted $60,000 level for the first time since Apr.18 on the Bitstamp exchange at 5:19 a.m. UTC. 

woj
woj
BTC
Image by tradingview.com 

Related
Mexican President Rules Out Adopting Bitcoin as Legal Tender
The benchmark cryptocurrency is now only 7% away from reclaiming its Apr. 14 all-time high of $64,804, which was hit on the day Coinbase, the biggest exchange in the U.S. went public.

The market cap of the largest coin has swelled to $1.1 trillion. 

The most recent price spike came after Bloomberg reported about the U.S. security regulator not voicing opposition to a futures-based Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, which means that the first ETF will likely start trading next week.   

Bitcoin has been outperforming the top altcoins as of recently due to the ETF hype.  

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April
10/15/2021 - 05:26
BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin Spikes to $59K on Bloomberg Report About SEC Approving First Bitcoin ETF in US
10/15/2021 - 03:26
Bitcoin Spikes to $59K on Bloomberg Report About SEC Approving First Bitcoin ETF in US
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto
10/14/2021 - 19:41
Michael Burry of "Big Short" Fame Has Warning About $7 Trillion Worth of Stocks That Are Exposed to Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya