Bitcoin Price Dip: $314 Million BTC Transferred From Coinbase to Unknown Wallet

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Amid Bitcoin's price dip, whopping $314 million in BTC has quietly left Coinbase for unknown destination
Sun, 17/03/2024 - 14:21
In a surprising turn of events, the tranquility of Sunday afternoon was shattered as a substantial amount of Bitcoin was swiftly withdrawn from Coinbase, one of the United States' largest cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to Whale Alert, a whopping 4,799 BTC, valued at approximately $314.13 million, made its way from Coinbase to an undisclosed wallet, sparking curiosity and speculation within the crypto community.

Delving into the on-chain data, it was revealed that this hefty sum had previously been part of a larger transaction originating from one of the exchange's wallets. However, the trail led to these tokens being transferred to Coinbase's hot wallet, as per insights from Arkham's data. One may suggest that this transfer likely constituted an internal shuffling of Bitcoin between hot wallets orchestrated by the exchange itself.

Remarkably, this massive movement of funds occurred against the backdrop of Bitcoin experiencing a downturn in its price. Currently trading at $66,800, the cryptocurrency has witnessed a 10% decrease from its recent all-time high, achieved just three days prior.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

The timing of this significant transfer has sparked speculation among investors, with many pondering its potential implications on the market sentiment and the trajectory of Bitcoin's price in the near future.

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve and surprise, the transfer of such a substantial amount of BTC from Coinbase to an unknown destination adds yet another layer of intrigue to the recent situation. Investors and enthusiasts remain vigilant, eagerly awaiting further developments and insights into this intriguing maneuver within the crypto space.

Gamza Khanzadaev

