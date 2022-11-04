Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

During a recent appearance at Web Summit, an annual technology conference held in Portugal, prominent venture capitalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast Tim Draper predicted that Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, would be able to reach $250,000 by January.

Draper continues to believe that women will be able to push the crypto king to that price mark.

As reported by U.Today , the venture capitalist, who was an early backer of such companies as Hotmail and Skype, predicted that female Bitcoiners would be able to significantly expand the largest cryptocurrency’s user base.

According to research conducted by New York Life Investment Management, women control 51% of the wealth in the U.S.

Draper purchased 30,000 Bitcoins that were seized by the U.S. Marshals from the now-defunct Silk Road darknet marketplace back in 2014. Back then, he correctly predicted that the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency would surpass $10,000 in three years. Bitcoin came closer to hitting $20,000 in late 2017.

For years, Draper has been predicting that Bitcoin would hit $250,000 by 2023. The top cryptocurrency would need to soar by 1,090% in order to reach that target. It is extremely unlikely that the top cryptocurrency will be able to reach the aforementioned price level even within the next six months.

Bitcoin is currently trading slightly above the $21,000 level after peaking at $69,000 last November. Draper, however, says that bear markets don't worry him.