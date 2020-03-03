Back

Tim Draper Would Make Bitcoin (BTC) National Currency if Elected President

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 05:56
    Alex Dovbnya

    Six Californias, Bitcoin (BTC) as a national currency, and 5G everywhere — here's what Tim Draper's presidency would look like

Cover image via www.facebook.com
Contents

As 14 U.S. states, including California and Texas, are preparing to vote on Super Tuesday, venture capitalist Tim Draper describes what America would look like if he was elected president (at least for one day). 

On top of breaking California into six separate states and pardoning Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, Draper would also make Bitcoin a national currency.

Bitcoin as a national currency 

The billionaire's plan sounds extremely utopian given that BTC is yet to prove its viability as a medium of exchange. In the U.S. and other developed countries, it is still viewed as a speculative asset. Hence, it would make more sense for failed states like Venezuela to adopt Bitcoin as a real currency. 

However, Draper believes that Bitcoin could secure a five percent share of the global currency market, which is the main reason why its price could skyrocket to $250,000 by 2023.     

Draper also would want to "try out" a Bitcoin-based universal basic income (UBI) or tax system.       

Real pro-crypto candidates 

As reported by U.Today, Andrew Yang made an announcement about accepting cryptocurrency donations in July 2018, which was long before he became one of the top Democratic presidential contenders.

Yang, who famously proposed a UBI of $1,000, eventually ended his campaign after underwhelming results in Iowa and New Hampshire. 

That said, Yang is not the only pro-crypto candidate. Billionaire Mike Bloomberg recently took his spot by proposing a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard, who is still in the race for some obscure reason, disclosed her cryptocurrency investments back in January 2019.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Tue, 03/03/2020 - 11:24
    Vladislav Sopov

    Litecoin's (LTC) dev David Burkett is working hard on MimbleWimble's privacy protocol for the LTC network. Besides a detailed dev update, he has set the first time frame

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

An author of the MimbleWimble privacy and fungibility protocol implementation designed for the Litecoin (LTC) network, David Burkett, shared his February progress and unveiled the preliminary date of the testnet launch.

En route to privacy

According to Mr. Burkett, he reconsidered the design of non-interactive transactions, the holy grail of MimbleWimble. The new design is available on GitHub as the Litecoin Improvement Proposal (LIP) 0004, fully ready for further review.

Also, Mr. Burkett worked on transaction validation features. He introduced the concept of merkle mountain ranges (MMRs), a kind of data structure within the blockchain. Furthermore, he slightly modified the original kernel design to make future soft-forks of the system possible.

The developer's nearest plans are to get back to the Node APIs of the protocol as well as its block validation logic.

When summer ends

Like many blockchain developers, David Burket prefers to avoid setting precious time frames when talking about game-changing solutions. This latest development update is the first time he has disclosed a date. 

He announced that the testnet release of Litecoin's (LTC) MimbleWimble protocol will be delivered by the end of summer 2020. The release will demonstrate all block and transaction validation rules, the first version of peer-to-peer messaging, transaction pool and syncing. Also, as usual, the blocks will be mined by the blockchain. 

However, it will lack the end-user version of the wallet, so non-CS Litecoin (LTC) holders won't be able to test it by themselves.

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

