Bitcoin Plunges to $10,600 the Day After $1 Bln Worth of BTC Futures Was Traded on CME

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 14:35
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin tanks another seven percent to $10,600. Here's what triggered this meltdown
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Bitcoin is having another really bad day.

The world's largest cryptocurrency plunged more than seven percent to an intraday low of $10,653 at 12:26 p.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange, its lowest level since Aug. 2.

Bitcoin2
Image by tradingview.com

More than $108 mln worth of Bitcoin longs were liquidated on the BitMEX exchange alone.

Another day of carnage 

The ferocious bears managed to extend the rapacious stock market rout that took place on Sept. 2.

This is Bitcoin's largest string of losses since late Maywhen the crypto king plunged from $9,800 to $8,800 in two days before resuming its uptrend.

As reported by U.Today, BTC reversed its head-fake move to $12,000 and plunged all the way to the low of $11,151 before seeing a relief rally that turned out to be very short-lived.

Skew data shows that Bitcoin futures offered by Chicago-based CME Group surpassed $1.1 bln, which implies that institutional traders started seizing the opportunity to short Bitcoin.

CME
Image by @skewdotcom

On the bright side, BTC is still changing hands above $10,000, thus extending its second-longest streak above this pivotal level.

The two reasons behind the crash

For those who were watching Bitcoin inflows to cryptocurrency exchangeswhich recently reached the highest level in 37 daysthe writing was certainly on the wall, according to blockchain sleuth Chainalysis.

Chainalysis
Image by @philip_gradwell

The painful retreat can also be attributed to the strengthening U.S. Dollar Index (DXY). Today's rally to 93 was weighing down gold and other precious metals.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

Breaking: BoE Governor Bailey Calls Bitcoin "Highly Risky Investment Opportunity"

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 14:45
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin has "no connection" to money, says Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey
Cover image via www.youtube.com

In a stablecoin-focused speech delivered today at a virtual Brookings Institution event, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey ramped up his criticism of Bitcoin, claiming that it has no connection to money.

I will start with crypto-assets, such as bitcoin, which have appeared in the last ten years or so. They have no connection at all to money.

Bailey adds that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin "may have" extrinsic value but they are a "highly risky" investment opportunity.

As reported by U.Today, Bailey warned investors earlier this year that Bitcoin investors could lose all their money since he is convinced that the top crypto has no intrinsic value, echoing his earlier comments as CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) back in December 2017.

He also noted that cryptocurrency assets are unusable for payments, while praising stablecoins:

Stablecoins could offer some useful benefits. For example, they could further reduce frictions in payments, by potentially increasing the speed and lowering the cost of payments (particularly if global stablecoins were to be established). Stablecoins may offer increased convenience, including via integration with other technology, such as social media platforms or retail services.

However, the governor slammed those fiat-pegged digital assets that are issued outside of the banking system since some do not include a legal claim for holders and may incur liquidity risks:

Stablecoins need to offer coin-holders a robust claim, with supporting mechanisms and protections to ensure they can be redeemed at any time 1-to-1 into fiat currency.

Tether, the top stablecoin with a market cap of $13 bln, sent shockwaves across the market last year by revealing that only 74 percent of USDT was backed by cash or cash equivalents last year.

In addition, Bailey argued against issuing a multi-currency stablecoin, which was the first iteration of Facebook's Libra, saying that they should initially be based on single fiat currencies:

The starting point for a global stablecoin should be based on single currencies. We should not run before we can walk.

He emphasized the need for global regulatory standards for the nascent asset class:

In particular, host regulators of global stablecoins must, and are, working with other regulators in other jurisdictions to ensure that they are appropriately regulated and gaps in coverage, opportunities for regulatory arbitrage, do not emerge.

While BoE is mulling over creating its own central bank digital currency, Bailey is not ruling out the possibility that CBDCs could coexist with stablecoins:

Stablecoins and CBDC are not necessarily mutually exclusive. Depending on design choices, they could sit alongside each other, either as distinct payment options, or with elements of the stablecoin ecosystem, such as wallets, providing consumers with access to a CBDC.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

