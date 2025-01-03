Bitcoin on Top 4 Best Performers’ List of 2025 Returns: Bloomberg Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst for Bloomberg, has taken to his social media account to reveal that 2025 has started pretty well for Bitcoin as it has surpassed many other assets.

Today, Balchunas tweeted that the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, Bitcoin, is among the best performers as 2025 has just kicked off. Digital gold is on this list together with gold miners, uranium, and psychedelics.

The worst performers so far, according to Balchunas’s tweet, include China, treasuries, and lithium.

I like looking at the first day of year returns, yes it's noise, but sometimes it sets tone, as ppl tend to vibe in calendar years not rolling. Best performers: gold miners, uranium, psychedelics and bitcoin. Worst performers: china, treasuries and lithium.

Kiyosaki adjusts his Bitcoin 2025 prediction

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor and entrepreneur, also widely known for his best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad” has made another Bitcoin price prediction for 2025. Actually, he has adjusted the Bitcoin price outlook he had made earlier, in December last year.

Twice in December, Kiyosaki tweeted that he expects the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency to surge as high as $350,000 in 2025. The main reason for that, according to Kiyosaki’s expectations, was that the US now has a pro-crypto president who during his election campaign made a promise to embrace Bitcoin and crypto, implement adequate legislation for those, and even create a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the country over the next four years of his presidency.

Besides, throughout 2024 and earlier, Kiyosaki has often mentioned the fast growing US national debt and excessive spending of the government, as well as the Fed Reserve printing billions of US dollars out of thin air, thus reducing the value of the US dollar as a currency and bringing down its purchasing power.

After doubling down on his $350,000 prediction for Bitcoin in 2025, Kiyosaki published a tweet on January 2 to slightly adjust his price outlook. This time, he tweeted that he expects Bitcoin price to surge at least to $175,000 but then perhaps extend its growth to the level he had mentioned earlier - $350,000.

Bitcoin price action

As 2025 arrived, since January 1, Bitcoin has seen an impressive price increase of 4.86%. BTC has managed to rebound from the local bottom of $93,000 and regain the roughly 97,600 price mark, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

Many experts are placing bullish expectations and hopes in Bitcoin this year, hoping it will regain $108,000 and go higher.