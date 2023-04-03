Bitcoin Miners ETF Leads Q1 Performance With Staggering 107% Growth

Mon, 04/03/2023 - 16:30
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) emerges as top nonleveraged ETF in Q1, according to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas
Bitcoin Miners ETF Leads Q1 Performance With Staggering 107% Growth
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (Nasdaq: WGMI) has been reported as the best-performing nonleveraged ETF in Q1, according to a tweet by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

With a 107% increase, the ETF has experienced significant growth during this period, reflecting an upturn in the Bitcoin mining industry after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX trading empire.

WGMI ETF, an actively managed fund listed on Nasdaq, focuses on investing in public companies involved in the Bitcoin mining sector.

Related
Dogecoin Founder Shares His 'Plan C' as McDonald's Temporarily Shuts Down in US
It aims to provide investors with exposure to the Bitcoin market through a traditional exchange-traded fund structure.

The fund is overseen by digital asset investment firm Valkyrie Funds LLC as well as Vident Investment Advisory LLC, which serves as the sub-advisor.

The name of the fund stands for "We Are All Gonna Make It." It is an acronym commonly used within the cryptocurrency community, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter.

The phrase is meant to encourage and build confidence among members of the community, promoting a sense of optimism and unity despite the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

However, some members of the Bitcoin community tend to reject this acronym since it was mostly associated with the NFT community.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image XRP Is Major Altcoin Winner in Digital Asset Investment Surge
04/03/2023 - 16:15
XRP Is Major Altcoin Winner in Digital Asset Investment Surge
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 3
04/03/2023 - 16:00
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for April 3
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 'Big Short' Michael Burry Points out Unique Market Phenomenon, DOGE Tweet by Burger King Excites Community, SHIB Breaks out of Triangle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/03/2023 - 15:54
'Big Short' Michael Burry Points out Unique Market Phenomenon, DOGE Tweet by Burger King Excites Community, SHIB Breaks out of Triangle: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina