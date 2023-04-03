Bitcoin Miners ETF Leads Q1 Performance With Staggering 107% Growth

Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (WGMI) emerges as top nonleveraged ETF in Q1, according to ETF analyst Eric Balchunas

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Miners ETF (Nasdaq: WGMI) has been reported as the best-performing nonleveraged ETF in Q1, according to a tweet by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

With a 107% increase, the ETF has experienced significant growth during this period, reflecting an upturn in the Bitcoin mining industry after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) and his FTX trading empire.

WGMI ETF, an actively managed fund listed on Nasdaq, focuses on investing in public companies involved in the Bitcoin mining sector.

It aims to provide investors with exposure to the Bitcoin market through a traditional exchange-traded fund structure.

The fund is overseen by digital asset investment firm Valkyrie Funds LLC as well as Vident Investment Advisory LLC, which serves as the sub-advisor.

The name of the fund stands for "We Are All Gonna Make It." It is an acronym commonly used within the cryptocurrency community, particularly on social media platforms like Twitter.

The phrase is meant to encourage and build confidence among members of the community, promoting a sense of optimism and unity despite the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

However, some members of the Bitcoin community tend to reject this acronym since it was mostly associated with the NFT community.