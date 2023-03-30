Solana (SOL) Major NFT Project Completes 77% Migration to Polygon Blockchain

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As stated in an official blog post, Y00ts, one of the biggest NFT projects on Solana, has successfully completed 77% of its migration to a new home on the Polygon network.

According to Dune analytics, 11,634 of the total 15,000 NFTs, or 77.56%, have been bridged on Polygon as of March 30. Users can stake their Y00ts to earn rewards, and 9,471 have already done so on the Polygon network. Since the migration started, secondary sales volume totaling more than $766,000 has been generated.

According to Y00ts, moving to Solana allowed it to access a larger network of collectors throughout the entire Ethereum community.

The project will coexist on the Polygon network with tens of thousands of dApps, some of the largest Web3 initiatives like Aave, Uniswap and OpenSea, as well as well-known companies like Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe.

In December 2022, Dust Labs, a non-fungible token (NFT) company, announced that it was migrating its two top-performing Solana NFT projects — DeGods and Y00ts — away from the blockchain.

DeGods migrated to the Ethereum blockchain, while Y00ts moved to Polygon.

Helium migrates to Solana

On the other hand, decentralized wireless communication network Helium has shared a countdown of its migration to Solana, which is in about 19 days from now.

HNT, MOBILE and IOT, which will continue to be tokens of the Helium ecosystem, will now be issued on the Solana network.

The Helium Network's transition to the Solana blockchain will result in all hotspots automatically becoming Solana NFTs.

Migration to Solana will start at 9 a.m. PST on April 18, 2023. A 48-hour window has been set aside by the team to finish the migration. The action is in response to a September community vote in which 81% of Helium community members supported the migration.