Dogecoin Founder Shares His 'Plan C' as McDonald's Temporarily Shuts Down in US

Dogecoin co-creator shared what he may do now during bear market as 'most popular' job for broke crypto holders may be temporarily unavailable

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

IT engineer Billy Markus, who founded the original meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) together with Jackson Palmer as a side project and launched it in 2013, revealed what his "Plan C" may be if his crypto holdings and his current job fail to provide him with enough income.

The reason for that is the news about fast-food chain McDonald's temporarily shutting down its offices in the U.S. and preparing for massive layoffs. This used to be the place where critics recommended crypto fans and traders could go and get a "real job."

Besides, McDonald's is famous in the crypto space because a young CZ used to make a living there before he turned to the blockchain industry.

Dogecoin founder's "plan C"

Markus commented on the news about McDonald's, tweeting that he believed it to be a meme first, but he was surprised that it turned out to be real news. Twitter user Irene Zhao from @socol_io asked Billy what his "Plan C" is now. Apparently, Plan B is already his current job, which Markus has mentioned several times that he likes.

Markus jokingly responded that he could become a "fashion influencer" and posted an AI-generated picture of a Shiba Inu dog smartly dressed in a vest, hat and bow tie.

a fashion influencer pic.twitter.com/zzIwjkj8CX — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 3, 2023

Prominent crypto YouTuber and author of the book "Catching up to Crypto" Ben Armstrong, widely known as BitBoy to the crypto community, also made a sarcastic joke on the news about McDonald's, complaining that there is no more work for crypto holders.

Where are we supposed to work now https://t.co/cwnSeRUlHW — Ben Armstrong (@Bitboy_Crypto) April 3, 2023

Whale moves 366 million DOGE

As reported by @DogeWhaleAlert, around 16 hours ago, a staggering amount of Dogecoin — 366,307,989 DOGE — were shifted from one anonymous wallet to another. The fee paid by the sender for this enormous transfer was merely 55.60 DOGE worth $4.40.

Overall, DOGE whales have been quite active during the past 24 hours as many large amounts, though five or ten times smaller than the one above, were spotted by the aforementioned tracker.

It also revealed the amount of Dogecoin held by the popular trading app Robinhood at the moment. Its wallets now contain 33,562,118,427 DOGE overall. However, these funds do not belong to the platform; they were deposited by its clients and are now being stored on their behalf by Robinhood.

This is the equivalent of $2,657,381,413 and is slightly over 24% of DOGE's circulating supply, which constitutes 138,774,596,384 meme coins.