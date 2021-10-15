woj
woj
leaderboard
woj

Bitcoin May Reach $100,000 – Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Shares Top Reasons for That

News
Fri, 10/15/2021 - 13:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
Leading commodity expert of Bloomberg has shared top reasons why Bitcoin is likely to reach $100,000, possibly this year
Bitcoin May Reach $100,000 – Bloomberg’s Mike McGlone Shares Top Reasons for That
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
woj
woj

Mike McGlone, the chief commodity strategist at Bloomberg has taken to Twitter to opine on the top reasons that may drive the flagship cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, to a $100,000 all-time high.

Opposing China, proper regulation and ETFs

McGlone tweeted that apart from boosting the U.S. economy and U.S. dominance, the top reasons that will allow Bitcoin to reach the precious $100,000 per coin are: the U.S. countering China in economics and an approval of Bitcoin ETFs along with proper regulation for cryptocurrencies.

Earlier today, Bloomberg spread the news about the high probability of the Securities and Exchange Commission approving the first Bitcoin futures ETF in the U.S. The Bloomberg report has described this as an almost completed deal since there does not seem to be any opposition to approving an ETF.

Bloomberg's chief ETF analyst, Eric Balchunas, tweeted that according to multiple sources, the probability of a BTC ETF being given the green light is 90%.

This news pushed the leading crypto first to the $59,000 level and later made it rise to top $60,000—just briefly, though.

Attempts to launch a Bitcoin ETF have been made over the past eight years, since 2013. If this gets approval now, it would be a historic milestone for the crypto industry.

Other reasons for Bitcoin hitting $100,000 this year, as per McGlone

At the end of September, McGlone posted one of his tweets about the likelihood of Bitcoin achieving the $100,000 all-time high.

A month ago, he tweeted that the reasons for hitting $100K this year can become past Bitcoin trading trends and Bitcoin's diminishing supply, as opposed to continuous USD printing by the Fed and mainstream adoption of Bitcoin.

Related
BREAKING: Bitcoin Reaches $60K for the First Time Since April

Can Bitcoin hit $300,000 after ETF approval?

Prominent Bitcoin-dedicated Twitter account @BTC_Archive has tweeted that it may be possible for the flagship crypto to surge as high as $300,000 in the aftermath of the Bitcoin ETF being approved.

The person or persons behind this account pointed out that after the first gold ETF was greenlighted, the price of gold went up five times. However, they stressed that it was spot gold, not gold futures, as is the case with the Bitcoin ETFs that are pending approval from the SEC.

Still, it seems, they believe that the launch of a Bitcoin ETF is likely to drive the BTC price way up.

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency influencer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer
10/15/2021 - 14:27
Bitcoin May See Real Peak If ETF Is Approved and I May Cash Out Half My ETH: CNBC’s Jim Cramer
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB’s Volumes Reach Post-Pump Values, Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
10/15/2021 - 14:26
SHIB’s Volumes Reach Post-Pump Values, Ripple Becomes Part of Digital Pound Foundation: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Comedy-Doc About Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Raises Funds in Less Than One Day
10/15/2021 - 14:17
Comedy-Doc About Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Raises Funds in Less Than One Day
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya