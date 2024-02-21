Bitcoin Maxi Fred Krueger Sounds Crucial Ethereum Warning

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent post titled "ETH is completely detached from reality. A deep dive," on the X platform, Fred Krueger, known for his staunch support of Bitcoin, delivered a harsh critique of Ethereum (ETH), highlighting concerning trends and indicating a bleak outlook for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Concerns over ETH's declining user activity

Krueger began by pointing out that despite Ethereum's soaring price, indicative of a robust ecosystem, the actual usage of the Ethereum blockchain has witnessed a notable decline. He highlighted that while ETH has surged to $3,000, the number of Daily Active Users (DAUs) on the Ethereum network has dwindled from 120,000 in 2021 to a mere 66,000 in the past year.

The decline in active users is further exemplified by the dwindling numbers on Uniswap V3, Ethereum's leading decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol. With just 16,000 DAUs, a stark contrast to the 60,000-plus seen in 2020, Krueger noted that Ethereum's utility as a transactional platform seems to be eroding.

ETH is completely detached from reality. A deep dive.

Eth, the chain has dropped from 120K… pic.twitter.com/141GwtB0yz — Fred Krueger (@dotkrueger) February 21, 2024

This statistic is particularly alarming considering Ethereum's role in the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem and its aspirations to become the backbone of various decentralized applications (dApps), especially in the face of the upcoming Dencun Upgrade.

Ethereum: Meme coin in disguise?

Krueger likened Ethereum's current state to that of a "meme coin," drawing parallels to assets like Shiba Inu (SHIB). He emphasized that despite its soaring valuation, Ethereum's utility seems to have dwindled, particularly in comparison to other blockchain networks such as Solana, Avalanche and Near, which offer cheaper and faster transactions.

Krueger also expressed skepticism regarding the possibility of an Ethereum Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) approval, citing concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

With Gary Gensler, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), unlikely to greenlight an Ethereum ETF due to potential issues surrounding its premined nature, Krueger cautioned against banking on such an approval as a catalyst for Ethereum's growth.