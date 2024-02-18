Ethereum ETF in March? Bloomberg Expert Thinks Not

Speculations are rife within the crypto community regarding the potential launch of an Ethereum ETF as early as March. Amid the buzz, James Seyffart, a renowned research analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence specializing in ETFs, has cast doubts on the feasibility of such a development.

Advertisement

Taking to social media, Seyffart dismissed the rumors, asserting a firm stance that there is a negligible likelihood of an Ethereum ETF materializing in the speculated time frame.

Despite the fervent speculation surrounding the matter, Seyffart confidently expressed skepticism, even placing a wager of 4 ETH against the purported likelihood of an imminent Ethereum ETF launch. His public dismissal comes as a response to the increasing traction of rumors within the crypto space, with numerous individuals bringing the speculation to his attention.

No — James Seyffart (@JSeyff) February 18, 2024

Interestingly, while Seyffart remains doubtful about a March launch, he declined to extend his skepticism toward a potential Ethereum ETF by the end of 2024.

Industry push

Meanwhile, recent developments indicate ongoing efforts by financial institutions to secure regulatory approval for Ethereum ETFs. VanEck and ARK/21Shares have submitted revised filings, signaling their persistence in navigating the regulatory hurdles.

Additionally, Standard Chartered and Franklin Templeton have also made strides in their respective applications for Ethereum ETFs, reflecting growing interest from traditional financial players in offering exposure to cryptocurrencies through regulated investment vehicles.

While Seyffart's statement might dampen some spirits, the counterpoint lies in the continued industry push. Revised filings and new applications from established players paint a picture of sustained effort. This suggests that even if a March launch is unlikely, the underlying momentum for an Ethereum ETF remains strong, making its arrival in 2024 a real possibility.