Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Network Milestone: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Ethereum marks final step to Dencun upgrade with this big milestone
Wed, 7/02/2024 - 15:28
Ethereum (ETH) Smashes Major Network Milestone: Details


Ethereum, the leading smart contract platform and the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has achieved a significant network milestone. The Holesky testnet, the newest and most advanced testnet for Ethereum, has successfully upgraded to Deneb.

Terence.Eth, an Ethereum developer, shared the exciting news in a tweet. In an initial tweet, he announced that Holesky has been successfully upgraded to Deneb, stating that the first few blocks have come in.

In a follow-up tweet, Terence.eth announced that Holesky had been finalized for Deneb. He noted it to be another successful upgrade despite participation dropping by approximately 5%, which he attributed to node operators being offline. So far, per the information provided, no bugs have been reported yet.

The Holesky testnet is a public network that mimics the main Ethereum network, allowing developers and users to test new features and apps before they are released to the mainnet.

Ethereum (ETH) Developers Make Big Announcement, What It Pertains To

Holesky, which will replace Goerli as a staking, infrastructure and protocol development testnet in 2023, was launched in September 2023.

The Holesky testnet upgrade to Deneb is a key milestone for the Ethereum network because it signifies the final stage of testing and preparation for the mainnet deployment of the Dencun upgrade. Blobs first arrived on the Goerli testnet, while the Sepolia testnet was upgraded to Deneb on Jan. 30.

Christine Kim, VP of Research at Galaxy, celebrates this milestone on the path to the Dencun mainnet launch. Holesky is notably the last ETH testnet that will be upgraded; if no issues are discovered, Dencun will proceed to the mainnet.

In the most recent ACDE call, Ethereum developers agreed to set Dencun's mainnet date shortly after the Holesky upgrade. The focus is next week's ACDE call, where developers will likely discuss Dencun mainnet timing and Prague hard fork scoping.

About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

