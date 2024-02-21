Ethereum Whale Buys $166 Million Worth of ETH in Just Three Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

An Ethereum (ETH) whale has reportedly made a colossal investment, acquiring $166 million worth of ETH within just three days. According to a recent update from Spot On Chain, the anonymous investor has been actively purchasing large amounts of ETH, leveraging major platforms such as Binance and 1inch for their transactions.

The details shared by Spot On Chain highlight that the whale's latest acquisition involved a hefty sum of 10.01 million USDT to purchase 3,413 ETH at an approximate rate of $2,933 per ETH around nine hours ago. This recent purchase is part of a larger buying spree, where the investor has cumulatively bought 58,134 ETH at an average price of around $2,850 per ETH in the past three days.

As the cryptocurrency community buzzes with speculation and intrigue, the whale's remaining balance of 19.89 million USDT suggests that this might not be the end of their market activities. There is a high possibility that they may continue to swap this remaining balance for more Ethereum, further influencing the market dynamics.

Ethereum price eyes further gains

The impact of such substantial transactions is not to be underestimated. The current market price of Ethereum stands at $2,919, showing a modest increase of 0.14% over the last 24 hours. More notably, ETH has seen a significant surge of 17.94% in the last 30 days, reflecting renewed interest and optimism in the cryptocurrency. Moreover, the Ethereum market is witnessing an overall uptick in activity.

The 24-hour trading volume for ETH has seen a substantial rise of 45.18%, now standing at $21.21 billion. This heightened activity suggests a robust and engaging market environment for Ethereum. Further insights from CoinGlass reveal an increase in the Open Interest in Ethereum by 1.02% over the last day, totaling $10.58 billion.