    Bitcoin Market Cap to Reach $50 Trillion: Blackrock CEO

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin capitalization might explode in unexpected way
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 10:14
    Bitcoin Market Cap to Reach $50 Trillion: Blackrock CEO
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Larry Fink, the CEO of BlackRock, has once again stoked interest in Bitcoin, predicting that its market capitalization may eventually match that of the United States' the housing market, which is now worth more than $50 trillion. Fink, who highlighted Bitcoin as a unique asset class in and of itself, made these audacious predictions during BlackRock's Q3 earnings call. 

    He has a clear vision: Bitcoin will continue to grow much like gold as a result of more international discussions about its place in institutional portfolios and liquidity. Fink says the emergence of digital assets like Bitcoin makes him think of the early days of the mortgage market, which is currently worth about $11 trillion. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    He emphasized that although Bitcoin's growth may begin slowly, similar to the mortgage market, it may eventually see widespread adoption with improved data analytics and transparency. The largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock has already made waves in the cryptocurrency space by demonstrating its dedication to the digital gold by applying for a spot Bitcoin ETF. 

    BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is Alternative to Gold

    This support indicates Fink's faith in Bitcoin's long-term prospects. It is interesting to note that Fink does not believe that regulation or even the White House plays a significant role in determining the success of Bitcoin. Rather, he thinks transparency and liquidity hold the key.

    According to his theory, the global acceptance of Bitcoin will grow as long as data-driven transparency rises. Fink's remarks also allude to Ethereum's future by highlighting the blockchain's expanding function and room for growth. The entire cryptocurrency market may experience previously unheard-of growth if greater acceptance is fostered and improved analytics are used. 

    Despite Fink's optimistic assessment, it is crucial to keep in mind that BlackRock has a stake in the expansion of Bitcoin. Due to BlackRock's substantial Bitcoin holdings, demand may be further stimulated by its ETF. In any event, the CEO's remarks have fueled the flames, leading many to question whether Bitcoin can actually match the $50 trillion of the U.S. housing market going forward.

    #Bitcoin #BlackRock
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

