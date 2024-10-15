Advertisement
    Alex Dovbnya
    BlackRock's Larry Fink has repeatedly compared Bitcoin to gold
    Tue, 15/10/2024 - 6:04
    BlackRock CEO: Bitcoin Is Alternative to Gold
    During a recent earnings call, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink stated that the financial behemoth views Bitcoin as an alternative to gold.

    Fink has stated that BlackRock is currently engaged in conversation with various institutions about potential allocation. 

    Notably, Fink has also stated that "the application of this form of investment will be expanded to Ethereum." 

    In January, BlackRock launched its high-flying Bitcoin ETF, helping to propel the price of the flagship cryptocurrency to its current record high. In July, it also went on to launch an Ethereum ETF. While the latter attracted relatively modest inflows, it is still considered to be a moderate success. 

    Digital assets and the mortgage market 

    Notably, Fink has drawn parallels between digital assets and the $11 trillion mortgage market. He noted that the former was off to a slow start, but BlackRock was able to achieve a broadening of the market due to the introduction of better analytics and data. Fink is convinced that the same scenario will play out with cryptocurrencies. 

    Bitcoin ETFs see massive inflows 

    Fink's recent statement coincided with Bitcoin ETFs recording massive inflows. On Monday, they attracted as much as $550 million worth of fresh money. BlackRock's IBIT attracted $79.5 million worth of inflows, finishing in third place. Fidelity's FBTC ended up being in first place with $239.3 million. Bitwise's BITB was in a distant second place with $101.1 million. 

    Oct. 14 turned out to be one of the best days for these products since their debut in January. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

