    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Could this wallet be related to Satoshi?
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 19:43
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Makes Another Major Move
    According to blockchain analytics platform Arkham Intelligence, an ancient Bitcoin whale dating back all the way to 2009 has just sent $630,000 to the Kraken exchange. 

    The whale in question mined their BTC just a month after the very first Bitcoin block was created on Jan. 13, 2009. 

    Notably, the address has now moved nearly $5.5 million worth of Bitcoin within just two months. 

    After these hefty transfers, the address continues to hold $75.23 million worth of Bitcoin. 

    The previous transfer made by the whale took place on Oct. 7. Notably, it was roughly the same in size. 

    The recent transfers by one of the original Bitcoin holders come amid intense speculation about the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the anonymous creator of Bitcoin. 

    As reported by U.Today, an HBO documentary recently identified prominent Bitcoin developer Peter Todd as Satoshi. However, the documentary caused a strong backlash within the Bitcoin community, with Todd vehemently denying being Satoshi. 

    Considering that very few people were familiar with Bitcoin during the first month of its existence, the transfer could possibly be related to Satoshi. However, this is unlikely to be the case. 

    For instance, back in May 2020, many also assumed that Satoshi transferred BTC from his long-dormant wallet. The transaction even caused a short-term Bitcoin price drop. However, it later turned out that the transaction was not related to Satoshi after a more granular analysis. 

    The Bitcoin price has remained unfazed by the most recent transfer, currently sitting above the $66,000 level after a 5.3% level spike. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Alex Dovbnya

