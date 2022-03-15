Bitcoin Is American Dream: MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor

News
Tue, 03/15/2022 - 12:49
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Renowned Bitcoin (BTC) proponent explained why this is the first cryptocurrency superior to Gold
Bitcoin Is American Dream: MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Digital entrepreneur Michael Saylor, CEO and co-founder of MicroStrategy Inc., the flagship firm of corporations' Bitcoin (BTC) euphoria, spoke to members of the Economic Club of New York and tried to answer why economists are wrong about the king coin.

Bitcoin, the American dream of cyberspace

According to the article by Bloomberg Crypto, Mr. Saylor took part in the discussion at the meeting of the Economic Club of New York with major economic scientists.

He recalled that his company was faced with a "fast death" (from rapid technology shift) and a "slow death" (due to a massive increase in the money supply). But then, investing in Bitcoin (BTC) was chosen as a new way of hedging against inflation and market volatility.

Typically, this role was attributed to Gold (XAU) but, Mr. Saylor adds, you cannot develop it and rent it. That is why high-end real estate is a better hedge than Gold (XAU).

However, in periods of political tension, real estate of all categories becomes illiquid in no time - and that's where Bitcoin (BTC) comes into play:

If your property is not safe out of your country and it’s not safe in your country, where can you go? The answer is cyberspace. Bitcoin is the American dream

When MicroStrategy buys

Nasdaq-traded MicroStrategy is the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin (BTC): it currently owns 125,051 Bitcoins (BTC), or 0.595% of its aggregated supply.

Related
MicroStrategy Buys Another $25 Million Worth of Bitcoin

Its last purchase took place on Feb. 1, 2022; the firm allocated another $25 million in digital gold. By press time, the company holds Bitcoin (BTC) at 30% profit. It also should be noted that its BTC stash is larger than its market valuation.

In all, corporations are responsible for 1,492,780 Bitcoins (BTC), or 7.1% of its supply.

#Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
03/15/2022 - 16:49
SHIB Accepting AMC Chain Buys Gold Mine: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
03/15/2022 - 16:06
EU Lawmakers Vote Against BTC Ban, Two Factors Will Help SHIB Spike to $0.01, Cardano’s TVL Hits New Highs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
03/15/2022 - 15:57
Shiba Inu Profitability Drops to 35% But Whales Are Undeterred: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide