Bitcoin in US Reserves Would Crash Market, Peter Schiff Explains Why

Peter Schiff, a vocal critic of Bitcoin (BTC), recently questioned the idea of the cryptocurrency serving as part of the U.S. strategic reserve, calling the idea a "ridiculous" plan. In his view, such a move would be ineffective and problematic, primarily due to Bitcoin's unstable volatility and potential impact on market stability.

This was in response to Tom Lee of Fundstrat, who said that BTC could help solve the U.S. budget deficit. In a recent CNBC live, Lee suggested that if the cryptocurrency is added to the list of reserve assets, it could help offset some of the nation's massive $36 trillion debt because of its potential to appreciate in value.

He also pointed out that traditional ways of reducing the deficit, such as changing tax policy or cutting spending, may not be enough on their own in the current economy. Therefore, Bitcoin could be a useful asset for the U.S. Treasury and help manage the debt, the expert argued.

Advertisement

Why not? Peter Schiff explains

Not surprisingly, Schiff did not think this was a good idea. He highlighted the liquidity risks, noting that if the U.S. held a significant amount of Bitcoin, any attempt to sell could easily trigger a market crash, rendering the reserve immediately ineffective.

Even if you believe in Bitcoin such a plan is ridiculous. A large Bitcoin reserve would be worthless as a reserve asset, as the government could not sell without crashing the market. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) November 8, 2024

Such a scenario, according to Schiff, would defeat the purpose of a strategic asset intended to stabilize or enhance fiscal resilience. He argued that Bitcoin's volatility and illiquidity make it unsuitable as a serious reserve asset and cautioned against what he sees as misplaced optimism about its use by governments.