Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for November 8

The correction has not lasted long, as almost all of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is closer to the resistance level than to the support. If buyers' pressure continues, one can expect a breakout, followed by a further upward move to new peaks.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the $76,420 level.

If the candle closes far from it, there is a chance to see a correction to the $75,000 zone shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet. If the weekly bar closes near its peak, traders may witness an ongoing rise to the $80,000 area and above.

Bitcoin is trading at $76,093 at press time.