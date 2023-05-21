Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown

Sun, 05/21/2023 - 18:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
As Bitcoin's price continues to languish below $27,000, a prominent market strategist has expressed concerns about a looming Bitcoin market breakdown
Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Michael J. Kramer, a noted market strategist, has expressed concerns over Bitcoin's possible price breakdown.

Kramer underscored Bitcoin as a key leading indicator for risk assets in general and predicted a potential slide below the $20,000 mark, which he believes would carry negative implications for the stock market.

Kramer
Image by @MichaelMOTTCM

The flagship cryptocurrency is currently trading at $26,895, according to CoinGecko data. This is a stark 61.04% drop from its all-time high of $69,044.77 reached over a year ago in November 2021.

A few days ago, Bitcoin was grappling to go past the $27,000 level. In light of these developments, Kramer's forecast for a significant breakdown appears more likely.

The tremors in the Bitcoin market have coincided with dovish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Powell hinted at the possibility of the central bank easing up on its series of rate hikes due to troubles within the banking sector.

Such an environment of relaxed monetary policy and low-interest rates has historically been favorable for risk assets of the likes of the crypto king. However, the current trend showcases an apparent deviation from this norm.

The linkage between Bitcoin's health and the performance of risk assets underlines the interconnectedness of cryptocurrency and traditional markets. The chart shared by Kramer spells an uncertain future not only for Bitcoin but also for the risk assets that its performance could potentially impact.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
05/21/2023 - 18:00
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image 'SEC Can Still Win': Ex-Ripple Exec on Latest XRP News
05/21/2023 - 14:15
'SEC Can Still Win': Ex-Ripple Exec on Latest XRP News
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shibarium Reveals SHIB Burn Mechanism, Thrilling Shiba Inu Community
05/21/2023 - 13:12
Shibarium Reveals SHIB Burn Mechanism, Thrilling Shiba Inu Community
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown
Bitcoin in Danger? Michael Kramer Forecasts Shocking Breakdown
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for May 21
'SEC Can Still Win': Ex-Ripple Exec on Latest XRP News
'SEC Can Still Win': Ex-Ripple Exec on Latest XRP News
Shibarium Reveals SHIB Burn Mechanism, Thrilling Shiba Inu Community
Shibarium Reveals SHIB Burn Mechanism, Thrilling Shiba Inu Community
XRP Up 10% in Week: Most Profitable Among Largest Cryptos
XRP Up 10% in Week: Most Profitable Among Largest Cryptos
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 21
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 21
Trillions of Shiba Inu Tokens Snapped Up as SHIB Price Hits Turning Point
Trillions of Shiba Inu Tokens Snapped Up as SHIB Price Hits Turning Point
Cardano-Based DEX Performs Swaps In Minutes Now
Cardano-Based DEX Performs Swaps In Minutes Now
Cardano Saw 100 Billion ADA Spike of Whale Transactions: Reasons
Cardano Saw 100 Billion ADA Spike of Whale Transactions: Reasons
Pepe Shoots Up 12%, Overtaking BNB's Trading Volume
Pepe Shoots Up 12%, Overtaking BNB's Trading Volume
Show all