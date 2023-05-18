Bitcoin (BTC) Saw Serious Drop Off In May: What's Happening?

Thu, 05/18/2023 - 10:28
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Digital gold's utility is falling off cliff and dragging price of asset down
Bitcoin (BTC) Saw Serious Drop Off In May: What's Happening?
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency, is witnessing a significant reduction in utility this May. For the first time since July 2021, less than 800,000 unique Bitcoin addresses are conducting transactions on the network each day. This decrease in network activity aligns with a broad-based market correction affecting Bitcoin prices and other digital assets.

Interestingly, this drop-off in daily transactions has not led to a proportional decrease in Bitcoin's price. Despite the recent downturn, Bitcoin's value remains relatively high, demonstrating a level of price resilience amid shifting market dynamics.

Adding another layer to the current Bitcoin narrative is the shift in mining economics. In a historic event, the average transaction fee per block has surpassed the block reward, a phenomenon that has only occurred four times before.

These episodes of high transaction fee pressure have traditionally been brief and have eased within a few days. This scenario suggests that the current pressure may also be a temporary occurrence, although the impact on the market in the short term could be substantial.

Related
Lido V2 Live: Here's What You Need to Know

During the height of the recent BRC-20 frenzy, the average mined block was carrying 6.66 BTC in transaction fees. This resulted in a total block reward of approximately 12.9 BTC or around $348,000, a substantial sum reflecting the frenetic activity on the Bitcoin network.

As these shifts occur in Bitcoin's network activity and transaction economics, the implications for investors, miners and the wider crypto ecosystem are yet to be fully understood. However, one thing is clear: despite changes in daily transactions, Bitcoin's price resilience showcases its robustness even during market corrections.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Billions of SHIB Burned This Week in One Go: Details
05/18/2023 - 10:13
Billions of SHIB Burned This Week in One Go: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Can't Be Security: Top Lawyer Explains Why
05/18/2023 - 09:42
XRP Can't Be Security: Top Lawyer Explains Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Tangem SHIB Wallet Preorder Update Imminent
05/18/2023 - 09:17
Tangem SHIB Wallet Preorder Update Imminent
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya