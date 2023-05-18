Bitcoin (BTC) Saw Serious Drop Off In May: What's Happening?

Digital gold's utility is falling off cliff and dragging price of asset down

Bitcoin, the world's first and most valuable cryptocurrency, is witnessing a significant reduction in utility this May. For the first time since July 2021, less than 800,000 unique Bitcoin addresses are conducting transactions on the network each day. This decrease in network activity aligns with a broad-based market correction affecting Bitcoin prices and other digital assets.

Interestingly, this drop-off in daily transactions has not led to a proportional decrease in Bitcoin's price. Despite the recent downturn, Bitcoin's value remains relatively high, demonstrating a level of price resilience amid shifting market dynamics.

📉 #Bitcoin's utility has shown some serious dropoff here in May, as prices have corrected market-wide. For the first time since July, 2021, we're seeing less than 800k daily unique $BTC addresses transacting on the network. https://t.co/ZDzKhjqNeZ pic.twitter.com/jd8y4vuSCE — Santiment (@santimentfeed) May 17, 2023

Adding another layer to the current Bitcoin narrative is the shift in mining economics. In a historic event, the average transaction fee per block has surpassed the block reward, a phenomenon that has only occurred four times before.

These episodes of high transaction fee pressure have traditionally been brief and have eased within a few days. This scenario suggests that the current pressure may also be a temporary occurrence, although the impact on the market in the short term could be substantial.

During the height of the recent BRC-20 frenzy, the average mined block was carrying 6.66 BTC in transaction fees. This resulted in a total block reward of approximately 12.9 BTC or around $348,000, a substantial sum reflecting the frenetic activity on the Bitcoin network.

As these shifts occur in Bitcoin's network activity and transaction economics, the implications for investors, miners and the wider crypto ecosystem are yet to be fully understood. However, one thing is clear: despite changes in daily transactions, Bitcoin's price resilience showcases its robustness even during market corrections.