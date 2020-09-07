Bitcoin Hackers Demand Ransom from Nasdaq-Listed Companies in Israel—Hundreds of Thousands USD

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 08:49
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
Hackers have paralyzed the work of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. based in Israel and traded on Nasdaq, demanding "hundreds of thousands of USD"—in BTC most likely; here's why
Bitcoin Hackers Demand Ransom from Nasdaq-Listed Companies in Israel—Hundreds of Thousands USD
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Israeli media outlet Calcalis has spread the word about a recent ransomware attack conducted by hackers against a Nasdaq-listed producer of wireless chips and camera sensors, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM).

The malefactors demand a ransom of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Earlier this year, in the summer, another Israel-based and Nasdaq-traded company, software maker Sapience, was driven to pay a ransom of $250,000 in Bitcoin to hackers to prevent its computers being shut down.

The hack reported to Israeli authorities

Contrary to the unspoken tradition of keeping such things as paying a ransom secret, Tower decided to report the incident to the Israel Securities Authority this weekend.

To be on the safe side, Tower closed down some of its operating servers and suspended manufacturing in some of its factories to prevent any difficulties that may arise.

The exact amount of ransom demanded is unknown at this time, except that it was "hundreds of thousands of dollars." It is likely that the sum was to be paid in Bitcoin as in the case mentioned above. Hackers these days prefer cryptocurrency as a ransom paymentmost often Bitcoin or Monero.

As soon as the ransom is paid, company CEO Russell Ellwanger expects that production will resume full scale.

Sharp rise in ransomware attacks in Israel

Skybox Security, a cybersecurity company operating in Israel, has reported that the first half of 2020 has seen a 72-percent rise in ransomware attacks in comparison with the same period last year.

Skybox Security expects that, throughout 2020, there are likely to be around 20,000 hacker attacks, with 9,000 already reported.

The chief of the security research department at Cybereason, Yossi Rachman, says that his recommendation to companies is usually not to pay ransom to hackers and instead to improve their cyber security and have reliable backups.

Related $4,000,000 Bitcoin Ransom Demanded from Argentina's Official Immigration Agency
Related
$4,000,000 Bitcoin Ransom Demanded from Argentina's Official Immigration Agency

Tesla Gigafactory hack prevented

As reported by U.Today recently, a malicious attack by Russian hackers on the Tesla Gigafactory located in the U.S. state of Nevada was prevented when a Russian-speaking Tesla staffer reported the offer hackers put to him to top company management.

The head of a Russian hacking group offered him $1 mln in Bitcoin to help infect the Gigafactory's computers with a virus in order to get several million USD back later as ransom to get the production of e-cars back on track.

The head of the group was arrested, and Elon Musk later admitted that this hack would have given the company a lot of trouble had it taken place as planned.

#Bitcoin News#Cryptocurrency Hack#Elon Musk
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019 Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer $8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer

Original article based on tweet

VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 11:35
Something titleSomething title
Yuri Molchan
VeChain Foundation has announced that VET token has now been listed on one of the largest exchanges in Europe that deals with both fiat and crypto: Bitpanda
VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

VET has now been listed on Bitpanda, one of the top-tier fiat-to-crypto trading platforms in the EU.

To celebrate this event, VeChain and the exchange have announced a giveaway of to 5,000 EUR worth of VET for verified Bitpanda users.

VET
Image via Twitter

Bitpanda gives away 5,000 EUR in VET

The giveaway promised by the exchange and VeChain is to commence on Sept. 8 at 00:00 CEST and finish on Sept. 14 at 23:59 CEST, according to the Medium post.

Two prizes will be offered to Bitpanda's verified users: 3,000 EUR and 2,000 EUR in VET.

There will be ten winners of each prize, and each will receive 300 EUR and 200 EUR worth of this coin.

The 300 EUR in VET prizes will be given to the ten traders with the highest amount of VET purchased on Bitpanda.

The lucky winners for the second prize will be chosen on a random basis among ten people who are at the BEST VIP level 1 and above and who trade any amount of this cryptocurrency.

Related Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors
Related
Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors

VeChain's recent major partnership

This blockchain platform emerged five years ago, and its goal is to streamline business processes. One of the platform's tokens, VET, is used to settle smart contracts on the network.

The platform and the network have been developing quickly. They have partnered with Grant Thornton Cyprus.

The goal is to produce multiple DLT solutions to let businesses adopt them widely in various industries.

The partnership was announced in mid-August. Thanks to the partnership, new blockchain products will be built on DLT solutions offered by VeChain in such areas as pharmacy, food industry, logistics, etc.

Grant Thornton Cyprus started its line of DLT services in 2018 and has now spread to 135 countries around the world.

Now, with the help of VeChain, the company wants to raise the quality of its DLT services and expand their range in Cyprus and in other countries as well.

#VeChain News#VeChain#Cryptoсurrency exchange
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today, can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 minutes ago

VeChain Goes Live on Bitpanda, Major Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange in Europe, with 5,000-EUR Giveaway in VET

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer $8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019 Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019
Latest Cryptocurrency News
5 days ago

Ethereum Keeps Chipping Away at Bitcoin’s Dominance as ETH/BTC Hits Highest Level Since Early 2019