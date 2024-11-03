Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has formed the so-called "gravestone Doji" candle.

As the name suggests, such a candle is a bearish indicator that typically marks the end of a bullish trend.

Uhhhh g-guys...



Are we sure that we wanna close the weekly like this? 😳$BTC pic.twitter.com/EW5djUUPeA — Byzantine General (@ByzGeneral) November 3, 2024

The weekly chart shows a long upper shadow, which signals that the bears continue to hold their ground after the bulls made a failed attempt to push the price of the leading cryptocurrency higher. The small tail indicates that the cryptocurrency's closing price is on track to be lower than its opening price on the weekly chart.

Earlier this week, the bulls came close to printing a new record high after the bellwether cryptocurrency surged above the much-coveted $73,000 level for the first time in months. However, the bulls faced a sharp rejection, with the largest cryptocurrency retracing back to the $67,000 level.

Bitcoin failed to surge to the $74,000 despite the stunning performance of BlackRock's IBIT. As reported by U.Today, some naysayers suggest that this might be due to the fact that very relatively little fresh money has entered Bitcoin ETFs compared to gold ETFs.

During the recent sell-off, the cryptocurrency started dipping below the lower band on the Bollinger Bands indicator on the four-hour timeframe. This could be seen as yet another ominous sign for the bulls.

On a positive note, Bitcoin formed a bullish divergence on the one-hour timeframe. This could treated as a bullish signal for the bulls since the bearish momentum might be weakening (at least in the short term).

The bearishness in yet to put a significant dent in trader sentiment, with the widey followed l"Fear and Greed" indicator still showing 74 out of 100 points.