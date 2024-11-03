Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    This ominous weekly candle might spell trouble for Bitcoin bulls
    Sun, 3/11/2024 - 17:41
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has formed the so-called "gravestone Doji" candle. 

    Advertisement

    As the name suggests, such a candle is a bearish indicator that typically marks the end of a bullish trend.

    The weekly chart shows a long upper shadow, which signals that the bears continue to hold their ground after the bulls made a failed attempt to push the price of the leading cryptocurrency higher. The small tail indicates that the cryptocurrency's closing price is on track to be lower than its opening price on the weekly chart. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support
    Sun, 11/03/2024 - 09:17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Plunges to $67K as Ethereum (ETH) Approaches Key Support
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Drama Takes Unexpected Turn
    3 XRP Levels to Watch if $0.5 Gets Broken
    Shiba Inu Soars 6,153% in Weekly Burns, How Much SHIB Was Burned

    Earlier this week, the bulls came close to printing a new record high after the bellwether cryptocurrency surged above the much-coveted $73,000 level for the first time in months. However, the bulls faced a sharp rejection, with the largest cryptocurrency retracing back to the $67,000 level. 

    Bitcoin failed to surge to the $74,000 despite the stunning performance of BlackRock's IBIT. As reported by U.Today, some naysayers suggest that this might be due to the fact that very relatively little fresh money has entered Bitcoin ETFs compared to gold ETFs. 

    Related
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 15:45
    BTC to $97,000? Peter Brandt Weighs In on Bitcoin Price
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    During the recent sell-off, the cryptocurrency started dipping below the lower band on the Bollinger Bands indicator on the four-hour timeframe. This could be seen as yet another ominous sign for the bulls. 

    On a positive note, Bitcoin formed a bullish divergence on the one-hour timeframe. This could treated as a bullish signal for the bulls since the bearish momentum might be weakening (at least in the short term). 

    The bearishness in yet to put a significant dent in trader sentiment, with the widey followed l"Fear and Greed" indicator still showing 74 out of 100 points. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 3, 2024 - 15:46
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Drama Takes Unexpected Turn
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Nov 3, 2024 - 14:27
    $96,100 per Bitcoin (BTC) for Miners: What's Happening?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Paribu Unveils Insights from the 2024 Cryptocurrency Awareness and Perception Survey
    Breaking Ground: Midnight to Launch the World’s First Deconstructed MMO on Aptos, Unveiling the Future of AA Gaming
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Forms Terrifying "Gravestone Doji" Candle on Weekly Chart
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Drama Takes Unexpected Turn
    $96,100 per Bitcoin (BTC) for Miners: What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD