Bitcoin Fails to Break $45,000 Resistance 7 Times in Row: Technical Analysis

News
Wed, 04/13/2022 - 14:24
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin struggling to get to new highs since the beginning of the year
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bitcoin's run in March may have seemed like a relief rally that would bring the first cryptocurrency back to the top and become the beginning of a new long-term uptrend, but unfortunately for the market, BTC failed to reach $50,000 and break through for the seventh time in a year.

Not a good tendency for Bitcoin

The seven failed resistance tests in a row may not reflect well on Bitcoin's attractiveness as an investment asset, as it most likely has no financial support behind it to reach new highs. The first test of the $45,000-$50,000 price range took place back at the end of December 2021.

Closer to the end of the month, Bitcoin retraced down to $40,000, marking it as the first failed run to prices above $50,000. Since it was the first reversal attempt for Bitcoin that tumbled down from the ATH, traders and investors were not ready to support the rally right away.

Bitcoin Chart
Source: TradingView

The second test of the new range was made in January but also failed due to the absence of purchasing power. As another attempt to rally up failed, Bitcoin dropped even further to $35,000, causing a massive outflow of funds from the cryptocurrency market.

Bitcoin's next test happened at the beginning of February when the digital gold reached $45,594 and then dropped once again to $36,000. During a month of moving in the rangebound, Bitcoin tested the $45,000 resistance many times until breaking it at the end of the month.

The most recent run to $50,000 failed at $48,000, which was an unpleasant surprise for a cryptocurrency community that had been expecting a rally to new highs but instead got a reversal below $40,000.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

