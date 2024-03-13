Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin ETFs Poised for Success: Expert Forecasts Full Survival

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Expert opinion predicts full survival and soaring success for Bitcoin ETFs amid surging interest and growth
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 15:40
Bitcoin ETFs Poised for Success: Expert Forecasts Full Survival
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to renowned ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, the future of Bitcoin ETFs looks remarkably promising, with all 10 currently existing funds anticipated to maintain their presence on the market over the next year. Balchunas confidently asserted that the resilience of these ETFs is indisputable, backed by data that showcases their robust performance. 

Advertisement

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Crashes as Soon as This Happens

Even the lowest-performing ETF, WisdomTree's BTCW, boasts a substantial $74 million in assets under management, securing its position among the top 15% of newly launched ETFs in 2024.

""
Source: Eric Balchunas

The Bloomberg terminal data shared by Balchunas reveals that leading the pack are Grayscale's GBTC, BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC, with assets under management reaching $27.68 billion, $15.42 billion and $9.19 billion, respectively. These figures underscore the significant market share held by these established players in the Bitcoin ETF landscape.

Numbers go long term

With the cryptocurrency market experiencing unprecedented growth and adoption, investor interest in Bitcoin-related investment products has surged. The stability and continued success of Bitcoin ETFs are a testament to their appeal and potential for long-term viability.

""
BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

As the crypto market continues to evolve, Bitcoin ETFs are poised to play a crucial role in facilitating mainstream adoption and providing investors with convenient access to this burgeoning asset class. 

Related
Ripple CTO Names Main Problem of Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright

Balchunas' optimistic outlook reflects the confidence of many industry experts in the enduring relevance and sustainability of Bitcoin ETFs in the investment landscape. The expert consensus suggests that BTC ETFs are not only here to stay but are primed for further growth and success in the coming years, offering investors an attractive avenue to participate in the digital asset revolution.

#Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 13
2024/03/13 15:39
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 13
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Go Back Below $55K-$50K: Mike Novogratz
2024/03/13 15:39
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Go Back Below $55K-$50K: Mike Novogratz
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitcoin ETFs Seeing Record Inflows
2024/03/13 15:39
Bitcoin ETFs Seeing Record Inflows
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Hacken tokenizes its equity. HAI token holders can become shareholders
ceτi AI Announces Successful Launch of Revolutionary Decentralized AI Infrastructure Token
2024 Most Anticipated Project? InsanityBets (IBET) Hype Builds as Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) Users Targeted
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Bitcoin ETFs Poised for Success: Expert Forecasts Full Survival
Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for March 13
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Go Back Below $55K-$50K: Mike Novogratz
Show all