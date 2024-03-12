Advertisement
$50 Billion Grayscale Launches BTC, New Bitcoin ETF: Here's Why

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Grayscale, powerhouse in digital asset management with over $50 billion in assets, shakes up cryptocurrency investment landscape with launch of BTC, new Bitcoin ETF
Tue, 12/03/2024 - 15:05
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Grayscale, the renowned digital asset management firm with over $50 billion in assets under management, has announced the launch of a new Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), dubbed BTC. This move comes as Grayscale files for a mini fund similar to GLDM (Gold MiniShares Trust), allowing holders of its flagship product, GBTC, to access the new offering with lower fees pending SEC approval.

The decision to introduce BTC stems from growing concerns among investors regarding the high fees associated with GBTC. Eric Balchunas, Senior ETF Analyst for Bloomberg, believes this move aims to address the exodus of investors from GBTC, where fees stand at 1.5%, significantly higher compared to other Bitcoin ETFs on the market.

Balchunas opined that Grayscale's decision to introduce BTC is strategic, serving to retain GBTC investors while attracting new ones. Unlike simply lowering the fees for GBTC, the introduction of BTC offers a unique solution by distributing new shares via a special dividend, ensuring investors maintain exposure to both products. This move not only retains assets under the high-fee GBTC but also provides a competitive edge for Grayscale's sales team when engaging with advisors who might be deterred by the 1.5% fee.

Grayscale's BTC launch not only addresses investor concerns but also reflects a broader trend on the ETF market, mirroring strategies previously adopted by other industry players. Balchunas noted parallels with iShares' introduction of IEMG vs. EEM, indicating a strategic response to evolving market dynamics.

Overall, the launch of BTC by Grayscale represents a significant development in the cryptocurrency investment landscape, offering investors a lower fee alternative while maintaining exposure to the burgeoning Bitcoin market.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

