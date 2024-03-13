Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Names Main Problem of Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple CTO David Schwartz pinpoints central issue plaguing Craig Wright's claims to being Bitcoin's creator Satoshi Nakamoto
Wed, 13/03/2024 - 8:49
Ripple CTO Names Main Problem of Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant development surrounding the ongoing trial concerning the identity of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has highlighted a pivotal issue regarding self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright. As the trial nears its conclusion, a crypto alliance, led by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), has intensified its accusations against Wright, alleging perjury and forgery.

Advertisement

Related
Satoshi-Era DOGE Whale Returns After 10.2 Years of Dormancy

The alliance, comprising prominent entities like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Block, Coinbase and Kraken, has vehemently contested Wright's claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto. COPA's counsel, Jonathan Hough, asserted that evidence presented during the trial unequivocally refutes Wright's assertion. COPA further accused Wright of dishonesty and perpetrating serious fraud during his testimony.

Of particular concern is Wright's alleged manipulation of evidence, including claims of forged documents and deceitful behavior in court. COPA intends to pursue legal action to prevent Wright from further harassing members of the crypto community under the guise of being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Who is real Satoshi Nakamoto?

Schwartz's remarks underscore a critical flaw in Wright's defense strategy. As a lay witness, Wright's statements regarding technical matters hold no weight in court. The emphasis lies on factual observations and personal knowledge, excluding any speculative claims made by the Australian entrepreneur.

Related
Ripple CTO Wades into Satoshi Identity Debate: Details

This latest development underscores the escalating tensions within the crypto community regarding the true identity of Bitcoin's enigmatic creator. As the trial approaches its conclusion, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for Wright and the broader crypto landscape.

#Ripple News #XRP #XRP News #Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype
2024/03/13 08:46
Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
2024/03/13 08:46
Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Grayscale's GBTC Nears Outflow Record
2024/03/13 08:46
Grayscale's GBTC Nears Outflow Record
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Layer 2 Conference 2024 Unveils First Look at All-Star Speakers
DeFi Platform Algotech Raises $250,000 in a Single Day to Cross $2M Presale Milestone
Bitcoin & El Salvador: The Water & Electricity of the Blockchain World
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Names Main Problem of Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright
Peter Schiff Tries to Debunk Bitcoin Halving Hype
Bitcoin (BTC) at $80,000 Might Become Reality, Is XRP Breaking Down at $0.73? There's Major Problem With Solana (SOL)
Show all