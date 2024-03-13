In a significant development surrounding the ongoing trial concerning the identity of Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has highlighted a pivotal issue regarding self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto, Craig Wright. As the trial nears its conclusion, a crypto alliance, led by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), has intensified its accusations against Wright, alleging perjury and forgery.

Advertisement

The alliance, comprising prominent entities like Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s Block, Coinbase and Kraken, has vehemently contested Wright's claims of being Satoshi Nakamoto. COPA's counsel, Jonathan Hough, asserted that evidence presented during the trial unequivocally refutes Wright's assertion. COPA further accused Wright of dishonesty and perpetrating serious fraud during his testimony.

This is the problem with all of Craig's "explanations". He was testifying as a lay witness. Anything he says that isn't about what he did, what he observed, what he knew, or what his state of mind was will be ignored by the court. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) March 12, 2024

Of particular concern is Wright's alleged manipulation of evidence, including claims of forged documents and deceitful behavior in court. COPA intends to pursue legal action to prevent Wright from further harassing members of the crypto community under the guise of being Satoshi Nakamoto.

Who is real Satoshi Nakamoto?

Schwartz's remarks underscore a critical flaw in Wright's defense strategy. As a lay witness, Wright's statements regarding technical matters hold no weight in court. The emphasis lies on factual observations and personal knowledge, excluding any speculative claims made by the Australian entrepreneur.

This latest development underscores the escalating tensions within the crypto community regarding the true identity of Bitcoin's enigmatic creator. As the trial approaches its conclusion, the outcome could have far-reaching implications for Wright and the broader crypto landscape.