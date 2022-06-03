Bitcoin Dominance Climbs to Highest Level Since October 2021 as Ethereum Underperforms

Bitcoin's dominance spiked above 47% for the first time since Oct. 20 earlier today.

Image by tradingview.com

The king of crypto tends to grow its market share during major market corrections due to growing risk-off sentiment. Bitcoin is perceived as a safer bet than blue-chip altcoins like Ethereum (let alone more obscure altcoins).



True Insights founder Jeroen Blokland believes that the recent spike in Bitcoin dominance was driven by the collapse of Terra and Solana suffering its second outage within a single month.