PointPay
PointPay

Bitcoin Difficulty Might Decline by 21 Percent for the First Time in History

News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 15:33
article image
Vladislav Sopov
The flagship blockchain is on the verge of its record-breaking negative difficulty adjustment
Bitcoin Difficulty Might Decline by 21 Percent for the First Time in History
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

On July 1, Bitcoin's mining difficulty may drop to early 2020 levels in no time as miners are abandoning China en masse.

The next Bitcoin network difficulty drop is estimated to be 21.1 percent

According to Dylan LeClair of monetary consulting team 21st Paradigm, the Bitcoin network is going to erase 21 percent of its difficulty after the next adjustment.

These periodical adjustments are hard-coded into the Bitcoin mechanism to guarantee stable block generation times. As such, when miners leave the network, the difficulty drops to compensate the losses of their computational power.

Double-digit adjustments of difficulty (both negative and positive) are relatively rare. That said, a 21.1 percent drop may be the biggest in Bitcoin’s history.

Also, Bitcoin miners' revenue nose-dived to $23 million per day. This means a 64.5 percent drop from the May 2021 peak.

An exodus of miners

LeClaire adds that many miners are selling their Bitcoins to cover the expenses of moving their equipment out of China. As reported by U.Today, regulatory attacks made Chinese miners re-locate to Kazakhstan, the U.S., and even to African countries.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Miners Might Be Leaving China. Is This Good or Bad?
 

This is one of the main catalysts behind the increased selling pressure.

According to the BTC.com network explorer, Bitcoin's difficulty may drop to 16.25 T. For the last time this indicator was so low in May 2020.

Bitcoin (BTC) difficulty is adjusted once in two weeks. The two previous adjustments resulted in respective 16 percent and 5 percent drops.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image XRP Holders Accused of Disseminating “False Statements” About SEC Leadership
06/25/2021 - 18:59

XRP Holders Accused of Disseminating “False Statements” About SEC Leadership
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Polygon (MATIC) to Host Carbon-Negative NFT Platform by Beeple
06/25/2021 - 18:30

Polygon (MATIC) to Host Carbon-Negative NFT Platform by Beeple
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image $10,000 Would Be Bitcoin's "Real Bottom," Says Guggenheim's Scott Minerd
06/25/2021 - 17:47

$10,000 Would Be Bitcoin's "Real Bottom," Says Guggenheim's Scott Minerd
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya