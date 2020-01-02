BTC
Original article based on tweet

Bitcoin Dev Gavin Andresen: Ethereum Will Power the Best Thing in Crypto This Year

  Yuri Molchan
    📰 News

    The prominent Bitcoin developer Gavin Andresen believes the most interesting thing this year will be built on Ethereum, Tron CEO Justin Sun disagrees

Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Contents

Gavin Andresen, the famous IT engineer that took part in developing Bitcoin products back in 2010, believes that so far the most interesting things in the crypto industry (for the last two years) have been built on Ethereum.

In 2020 he expects the most interesting thing to be powered by Ethereum too. However, the Tron chief Justin Sun disagrees and invites Andresen to chat on ‘how to build something amazing on Tron’.

Betting on Ethereum again

Gavin Andresen seems to believe that Ethereum is the best platform for dApps. In his tweet, he stated that in 2017 the most interesting thing in crypto was CryptoKitties and and 2018 it was PoolTogether. Both of them are built on Ethereum.

This year, he says, it will be the same, making a bet on Vitalik Buterin’s platform.

A Bitcoin activist Udi Wertheimer suggests Andresen should consider Tron as a basis for something interesting in the crypto sphere as well.

Justin Sun offers Andresen to chat about dApps

The chief executive of Tron, Justin Sun, joined the discussion. He stated that Tron is now platform number 1 for dApps. Sun offered Gavin Andresen to chat about Tron and how to ‘build something amazing’ on it.

Earlier, Justin Sun posted a tweet, saying that as per Dapp.com, four out of five top dApps on its list are powered by Tron.

Tron dApps on the Dapp.com rating list

Dapp.com shows that these dApps are WINk, BETFURY (both are to do with betting) and the Poloni DEX exchange (the former TRXMarket dex). Number one dApp on this list is DLive. So far it is based on the LINO chain but recently, Justin Sun announced that DLive is now migrating to Tron.

dApps Tron
Image via Dapp.com

Tron has been competing with Ethereum and EOS for the last two years, after both Tron and EOS jumped off Ethereum to their own mainnets.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

