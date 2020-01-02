BTC
Ethereum's Muir Glacier Update Rejected by Nethermind Implementation

📰 News
  Vladislav Sopov
    📰 News

    Ethereum’s Muir Glacier Hard Fork, the first system-wide update of 2020 for all major blockchains, has almost been a complete success except for one thing.

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

On January 2, 2020, Ethereum's Muir Glacier update was activated. All of the major Ethereum network clients uploaded releases that are compatible with the Muir Glacier. However, not all of them are functioning in a consistent manner.

All but One

Today, Joseph Delong, Ethereum Researcher and Senior Software Engineer at ConsenSys, proclaimed the Muir Glacier as a successful update. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Delong's proclamation came back to haunt him.

Nethermind, an Ethereum client written in C++ .NET Core, was unable to operate with the post-upgraded blocks. As a result, all users that utilize this client lost synchronization with the Ethereum mainnet.

Nethermind is Ethereum's third most popular implementation. It is currently responsible for 43 operators of the mainnet, or 0.6 % of the whole network.

Update: Fixed

It looks like the Nethermind team heeded to the voice of the eminent developer. About half an hour ago, the Nethermind team came out with an emergency release:

According to their announcement, the Chainspec file was corrupted during the upgrade. Therefore, the Ethereum's Nethermind operators should download this file and restart their nodes.

The Muir Glacier update is one of the last upgrades for the Ethereum 1.0 network. It delays the infamous "difficulty bomb" of Ethereum, which may have caused the potential collapse for operations.

Have you ever run an Ethereum node? Which implementation do you prefer? Don't hesitate to write in the Comments Section below!

#Ethereum News

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

Bitcoin to Exceed Internet in Terms of Transaction Volume in 2020: Willy Woo

0
📰 News
  Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Bitcoin could have a blowout year with the total USD value of all on-chain transaction surpassing the internet, according to crypto expert Willy Woo

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Bitcoin analyst Willy Woo has taken to Twitter to predict that the number of Bitcoin could exceed internet commerce when it comes to transaction volume in 2019.   

According to research conducted by leading statistics portal Statista, the total value of digital payments, which include such segments as digital commerce and mobile POS payments, $4.1 trln

Bitcoin Payments
image by @CL207

It's worth noting that the data posted by Statista is likely to be underestimated since China alone is responsible for nearly $40 trln worth of digital payments. 

A big year for Bitcoin 

Bitcoin's price underwhelming price moves in late 2019 didn't manage to overshadow the coin's impressive fundamental growth in 2019. The hash rate of the BTC network spiked by more than 100 percent in 2019 and printed a new all-time high on Jan. 1, 2020.     

The on-chain volume of Bitcoin reached a whopping $3.8 trln. As reported by U.Today, somebody transferred more than $1 bln (the largest transfer in USD value to date) back in September 2019.     

The new internet 

There have been countless comparisons between Bitcoin and the early days of the internet. In 2018, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff drew parallels between BTC to the infamous dot-com bubble.   

CNBC's host Joe Kernen said that people fail to understand the top crypto just like they failed to understand Amazon when the retail behemoth was in its nascent stage. 

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey believes that Bitcoin could essentially become the currency of the internet.  

#Bitcoin News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

