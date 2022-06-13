Bitcoin Bulls May Wait Years for New Peak, Says Peter Brandt

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, cryptocurrency trader Peter Brandt has predicted that Bitcoin will not hit a new all-time peak until early 2024.



The cryptocurrency is expected to enter "a giant uptrend" by that time, according to a prominent chartist.



That said, Brandt remains bearish in the short-term. In fact, he believes that the world's largest cryptocurrency may be on track to drop as low as the $12,700 level if it fails to close above the May 31 high on the weekly chart. Still, the trader concedes that the $20,000 support is "very solid," meaning that the most bearish scenario remains unlikely for now.

In the meantime, Brandt is convinced that the U.S. dollar index (DXY) is going to surge even higher later this year. Last month, the greenback reached its highest level in two decades against the basket of other fiat currencies. In fact, Brandt believes that it may soar to as high as 119, which would be the highest level since early February 2002.



Such a strong dollar rally would likely be extremely bearish for risk assets such as Bitcoin, which is why the cryptocurrency market could fall significantly lower.