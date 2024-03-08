Advertisement
Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $70,000 as This Bearish Metric Plummets

Arman Shirinyan
Volatility of Bitcoin will not plunge in foreseeable future, as this crucial metric goes down
Fri, 8/03/2024 - 11:02
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A bearish indicator that has been quietly receding into the background for Bitcoin is the number of nonzero BTC wallets, indicating that smaller traders might be exiting their positions, a move typically seen as capitulation.

This blend of enduring commitment from large investors and a reduction in the smaller wallet counts could paint a bullish canvas for Bitcoin's future. The logic is straightforward: when whales maintain or increase their holdings, it signals a belief in the asset's value and an expectation of future price appreciation. In contrast, the departure of smaller traders often serves to cleanse the market of speculative excess, setting the stage for a more stable and mature market environment.

BTCUSDT chart
BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

Turning to the BTC/USDT chart provided by TradingView, the technical indicators suggest an auspicious horizon for the preeminent cryptocurrency. Bitcoin has been etching a series of higher highs and higher lows — a classic hallmark of a strong uptrend.

The moving averages cascade in a bullish formation, with each acting as potential support during pullbacks. The price is currently well-positioned above these levels, indicating sustained buying interest.

A key resistance to watch is the $70,000 mark, a psychological barrier that, if surpassed, could trigger a new wave of optimism. Conversely, support can be found near the $57,000 area, bolstered by the 50-day moving average. The recent pullback and subsequent recovery signal an unyielding bullish undercurrent, with volume patterns suggesting accumulation rather than distribution.

However, the market is not without its potential pitfalls. A resurgence of bearish sentiment, triggered by external macroeconomic factors or regulatory concerns, could temper Bitcoin's ascent. Additionally, while the consolidation of holdings among larger investors typically forecasts a bullish scenario, it also centralizes market power, which can lead to increased volatility in the event of major sell-offs.

Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

