Bitcoin (BTC) Records Over 1 Mln Active Wallets in 24 Hours Since June 2019

The director of communications and marketing at TronWallet Misha Lederman has taken to Twitter to share bullish news with all BTC investors.
Over the past twenty-four hours, Bitcoin has seen a growth of over one million active wallets. Last time the same thing was observed was June 26, 2019.
Back then, on July 10, Bitcoin briefly breached the $13,000 resistance level but then went down in a major correction.
“BREAKING: #Bitcoin just recorded over 1 million active #btc addresses over the past 24 hours for the first time since June 26, 2019!”
At press-time, the king crypto is trading at $9,636, as per the figures from CoinMarketCap. The community expects BTC to break $10,000 very soon.
