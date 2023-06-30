Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Good Chance of $35,000 Move If This Happens: Crypto Analyst

Fri, 06/30/2023 - 15:45
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Crypto analyst highlights importance of where Bitcoin (BTC) trades after recent decline
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Good Chance of $35,000 Move If This Happens: Crypto Analyst
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The price of Bitcoin dropped unexpectedly after the SEC stated that recent filings to start a spot Bitcoin ETF were insufficient. Spot Bitcoin ETF applications from BlackRock and Fidelity, among others, have contributed to Bitcoin's recent rise.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated that the registration of spot Bitcoin ETFs was insufficient, as it told the Nasdaq that recent filings by businesses such as BlackRock and Fidelity were not clear and comprehensive.

According to the article, the SEC returned the documents. The market fell within 30 minutes as a result of the news. Wu Blockchain, citing Coinglass statistics, stated that the total crypto liquidation in the previous hour hit $84 million.

The news caused the price of Bitcoin (BTC) to drop by $1,000, or more than 3%, in a matter of minutes. Bitcoin fell to lows of $29,503 before rebounding to approximately $30,000, where it currently trades.

At press time, Bitcoin was trading down 1.78% in the last 24 hours to $30,202.

In a recent tweet, crypto analyst Ali highlighted the importance of where Bitcoin trades. He highlighted the possibility of Bitcoin attaining $35,000 if the price holds above.

According to Ali, who shared a screenshot of IntoTheBlock data, 1.84 million addresses bought nearly 910,000 BTC between $29,930 and $30,800. This points to the region between $29,930 and $30,800 as the key demand zone for Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin is back above stable support. On-chain data shows 1.84 million addresses bought nearly 910,000 BTC between $29,930 and $30,800," Ali wrote.

He continued that as long as BTC can hold on top of this demand zone, it has a good chance of advancing toward $35,000 due to the lack of resistance ahead.

Bitcoin transaction fees have increased four times over the previous quarter, according to IntoTheBlock, the highest increase since the second quarter of 2021. According to an image posted by IntoTheBlock, total Bitcoin fees in this quarter totaled $186 million, a 316% increase.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium: Key Benefits of SHIB Burn Mechanism Explained by Top Team Member
06/30/2023 - 15:30
Shibarium: Key Benefits of SHIB Burn Mechanism Explained by Top Team Member
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Here's How Cardano (ADA) Governance Will Look in Voltaire Era
06/30/2023 - 15:09
Here's How Cardano (ADA) Governance Will Look in Voltaire Era
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ethereum (ETH) Quarterly Fees Surge 83%, Here's Reason: Report
06/30/2023 - 14:44
Ethereum (ETH) Quarterly Fees Surge 83%, Here's Reason: Report
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan