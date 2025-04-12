Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    SHIB Burns Jump 984%, but Here's Big Negative Nuance

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 8:26
    Shiba Inu burn rate soared as market returned to green zone
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Jump 984%, but Here's Big Negative Nuance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data recently shared by the Shibburn tracking platform that picks data from Etherscan has revealed that a massive SHIB burn rate increase has taken place overnight. This metric has demonstrated three-digit growth just a few steps away from a four-digit one.

    This has aligned with the remarkable reverse of the cryptocurrency market that drove it back into the green zone.

    Related
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 07:02
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    Billionaire Novogratz: Bitcoin Ready to Run
    $1 Billion BTC Leaves Major US Crypto Exchange, Are Whales Accumulating?

    SHIB burns up 984%, but here's catch

    The aforementioned data source published a tweet, showing an immense 984.58% increase in the SHIB burn metric that has taken place over the past 24 hours. That rise was achieved thanks to the community removing a total of 16,943,184 SHIB from the circulating supply into unspendable wallets.

    Advertisement

    The Shibburn website that publishes lists of burn transactions shows that there have been eight burn transfers so far. The biggest transactions moved 9,999,999 SHIB, 4,370,629 SHIB and 1,279,360 SHIB out of circulation. These transfers were performed by three different anonymous wallets.

    However, the weekly SHIB burns have shown negative dynamics. Over the past seven days, the burn rate has plunged by 57.6% despite 79,504,387 SHIB removed from the market circulation.

    Related
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Flipping SUI Again
    Fri, 04/11/2025 - 15:59
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Flipping SUI Again
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    SHIB to $1 — "not impossible": ChatGPT

    SHIB team’s marketing lead who goes by the pseudonym Lucie has published a tweet about SHIB potentially soaring to $1 in the future. The SHIB executive stated that she has often thought only about the meme coin’s potential surge to $0.01.

    But she made an experiment with ChatGPT and was pleasantly surprised at the answer she got that SHIB reaching $1 is “not impossible.” However, the AI chatbot said that it would take a “perfect storm” to propel the meme coin to that all-time high.

    According to ChatGPT, the following drivers may help push the second-largest meme coin to the $1 price record: Shibarium adoption scaling (this would mean more transactions and, therefore, bigger SHIB burns), SHIB being leveraged in everyday apps (such as payments, games and identity), massive utility from BONE and TREAT tokens, a successful crypto market wave (like 10x market growth) and consistent burns that would remove trillions of SHIB over time.

    Currently, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001233 after displaying a 6.2% price increase over the last 24 hours as the crypto market has begun to recover after the recent plunge.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 7:02
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Apr 12, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Jump 984%, but Here's Big Negative Nuance
    Brad Garlinghouse: SEC and US Government to Get $50 Million From Ripple Each — in XRP?
    XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD