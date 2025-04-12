XRP Eyes $2.50 as Key Level Gained, Solana (SOL) Price Breakthrough Next in Line, Dogecoin (DOGE): This Is Last Test for Price

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP has officially crossed back above the psychologically and technically critical $2 mark, setting the stage for a potential rally toward $2.50 in the near term. A crucial indicator that has traditionally indicated trend reversals on cryptocurrency markets, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is regained by the asset as it gains momentum. After being confined for several months by a descending price channel, the daily chart displays a clean bounce from the lower boundary.

Bullish sentiment is growing since the 200 EMA is now serving as support rather than resistance. According to traders, this level is critical for distinguishing between bullish continuation and bearish consolidation, and XRP's recent actions indicate the latter may be developing. The price is trading at about $2, indicating a steady upward trend in both trading volume and price action.

Stronger market participation, which is essential for maintaining bullish momentum, is suggested by this increase in volume. The RSI has space to rise before it becomes overbought, allowing bulls the breathing room they require to advance toward the next significant resistance areas. At $2.20 and $2.27, where XRP was previously under selling pressure, there is immediate resistance.

The asset may target $2.50, a crucial psychological level that also corresponds with the upper range of the descending channel, if those levels are convincingly broken. XRP's technical posture has greatly improved overall. A solid basis for an ongoing uptrend is provided by the combination of breaking above the 200 EMA, recovering from channel support and increasing volume. The path toward $2.50 looks more feasible as long as XRP stays above $2 and holds onto important support zones that could rekindle interest in the asset and its long-term recovery.

Solana ascends

With its price action forming a classic ascending triangle, a pattern commonly known as a bullish formation, Solana is quickly approaching a turning point. SOL is now testing the upper boundary of this triangle, presently residing close to the $120 resistance level following weeks of consolidation and a steady ascent from recent lows.

Higher lows in the ascending triangle indicate growing buying pressure, while resistance remains largely flat. According to this pattern, bulls are taking charge and progressively driving sellers to back off. SOL is currently trading at about $116, up more than 3% over the past day, indicating fresh momentum. The $120 mark is a psychological and technical barrier that, if broken, could lead to a significant price increase. It is more than just horizontal resistance.

Slowly increasing volume is another important indicator of a breakout. A significant move above the upper limit of the triangle, particularly in conjunction with a surge in trading activity, may lead to a rally toward the subsequent resistance levels at $132 and $140. SOL could revert to test support at $110, which is also in line with the rising trendline, if it is unable to break above the triangle.

There is potential for more upside, though, given general market sentiment and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which is currently below overbought territory. This is an important time for traders. Determining SOL's next price trajectory will largely depend on how it acts around $120.

Solana may be in a position to recover lost ground and ignite a bullish run toward $140 and higher if the ascending triangle forms, as predicted. For now, the breakout is the center of attention.

Dogecoin approaches key level

A critical moment is approaching for Dogecoin as its price approaches a significant resistance level at $0.17. A significant volume increase is supporting DOGE's recent price recovery, which comes after weeks of weak consolidation. To reverse its long-term downtrend, DOGE needs to overcome three significant resistance levels, the second of which is the $0.17 mark.

The meme coin recently cleared the first one with greater momentum at $0.15. Attention will instantly turn to the third and last key resistance, which is located between $0.19 and $0.20 and has historically served as a powerful barrier for bullish continuation if $0.17 drops next. Technically speaking the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has recovered from an oversold position, indicating that DOGE has room to rise before reaching overbought conditions.

The moving averages, however, remain above the current price, acting as dynamic resistance zones that could still suppress upward movement if momentum fades. The important thing here is volume. A significant price change is usually preceded by a spike in buying pressure, and DOGE is currently supported by its highest daily volume in weeks.

This adds credibility to the breakout attempt and signals that traders are positioning for a possible rally. Still, this moment is pivotal. If $0.17 is not confidently broken and held, DOGE may return to retest support around $0.15 or $0.14. However, it might signal the start of a long-term reversal and perhaps a return to $0.20 and higher if bulls can hold through.