    85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 10/04/2025 - 10:29
    Recent analytics report reveals that majority of Bitcoin holders remain profitable
    85% of Bitcoin Holders in Profit Despite Recent Price Plunge
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a tweet published earlier today, on-chain data aggregator IntoTheBlock shared some good news for Bitcoin investors, highlighting their persistence in holding and the resilience of BTC as an asset, demonstrated recently, while the markets were being shaken by the U.S.’s trade tariff foreign policy.

    The chart published by the data source reveals that over 85% of Bitcoin holders have remained in profit, despite the price lows Bitcoin has seen this week, as it dipped to the $74,700 level, losing the $82,500 zone. Currently, the world’s primary cryptocurrency is changing hands at $82,030 after showing a nearly 10% surge over the past 24 hours.

    While Bitcoin crashed on Monday as the U.S. president began to implement further trade tariffs on 180 countries, except Russia and Belarus, and threatened China with tariff escalation unless it backs off from its response to U.S. tariffs, today it surged as Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on tariffs, thus boosting appetite to risk assets on the market. However, the percentage of tariffs imposed by the U.S. on China has surpassed 100%.

    Shark Tank co-host and crypto supporter Kevin O’Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful, believes the U.S. should impose even higher tariffs on China and raise them as high as 400%.

    #Bitcoin
