    Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $140,000 This Year: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Notable crypto analyst has shared huge Bitcoin price prediction
    Wed, 14/08/2024 - 14:20
    Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $140,000 This Year: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin (BTC) has reclaimed a crucial price level earlier today, and it appears that more highs will be seen in the coming days. As of writing time, BTC is trading at $61,386, after a jump of 4.29% in the last 24 hours. Notably, it was trading around $58,000 almost 12 hours ago.

    Advertisement

    Consequently, this surge to $61,386 is considered a bullish move from Bitcoin, and it may be the start of a major price rally. Analysts are also giving bullish Bitcoin price predictions after seeing this significant recovery. For instance, prominent crypto analyst Jelle has predicted that BTC can hit $140,000 by the end of this year.

    Major Bitcoin price prediction

    In a tweet posted earlier today, the analyst mentioned that Bitcoin is still trading inside this major descending and broadening wedge. This level is situated right above the key $60,000 price level. However, he explained that the final third of the year is approaching quickly, and traders will not have to wait too long for Bitcoin to start pushing higher.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Predicts World's Worst Market Crash
    Major EU Exchange Issues Critical Alert for Crypto Market
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Shares Litecoin Price Chart Worth Thousand Words
    Crypto Industry Could Experience “Ripple Effect,” Top Expert Says

    Jelle concluded his tweet by predicting that the final target of this BTC cycle remains around the $140,000 level. According to estimates, the BTC price will need to surge almost 128% to hit this target from the current levels. While this may seem like a major target to achieve, BTC has already surged 109.2% over the last year.

    Hence, this 128% is also achievable by the leading crypto on the market. However, it may take some additional time to achieve. While this target may not come by the end of this year, it can still happen at some point in 2025. Moreover, if the broader financial scenario improves in the near future, then Jelle’s prediction may be prove right.

    The market impact of recent developments, like the launch of Bitcoin spot ETFs and the Bitcoin halving event, are also not cashed in yet. Many have predicted that the bullish impact will be made manifest over the long term. Consequently, it can be assumed that Bitcoin can claim a new all-time high (ATH) in the near future.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 14:02
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 14, 2024 - 13:05
    BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust Breaks ETF Chart With $20 Billion Inflow
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WebX 2024 in JAPAN: A Two-Day Gathering of Companies Venturing into Web3, Led by the Anime Industry
    Here Are Four Essential Factors to Keep in Mind When Choosing a Kaspa Mining Pool
    Tech Summit London 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Predicted to Hit $140,000 This Year: Details
    Toncoin (TON) Skyrockets 15% as Whales Make Big Moves
    BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Trust Breaks ETF Chart With $20 Billion Inflow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD