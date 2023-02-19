Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of “Aggressive Move,” Trader Says

Sun, 02/19/2023 - 18:43
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin (BTC) is on the verge of a significant move, with trader Jake Wujastyk predicting the cryptocurrency will make an aggressive move toward the breakeven supply zone from $29,250-$30,400
Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of “Aggressive Move,” Trader Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin (BTC) is on the cusp of an aggressive move according to trader Jake Wujastyk. In a tweet, Wujastyk analyzed BTC's potential moves, noting that the cryptocurrency is entering a volume gap and has the potential to make an aggressive move to the breakeven supply zone from $29,250-$30,400.

BTC
Image by twitter.com

Wujastyk's analysis shows that BTC is currently in a symmetrical triangle pattern, which is neutral in nature. Until the daily close closes above or below the setup, Bitcoin's future direction is still uncertain.

Although Wujastyk doesn't trade crypto, he frequently checks Bitcoin's movements as it serves as a risk-on-risk-off indicator for the broader markets. 

Related
Red Cross Account Hacked to Promote Ripple Scam
On the daily chart, BTC is currently testing the previous pivot area that it reversed at back in August. It almost rejected right at the August highs, but it got a healthy candle on Friday, according to Wujastyk. 

If BTC breaks above $25,344 on the daily candle, Wujastyk believes it could move up quickly, possibly up to the $30,000 mark, which is an important area on the supply and demand side.

Wujastyk's analysis indicates that if BTC can anchor a volume by price, it could move quickly through the volume gap, as there are not many participants who own BTC within this area, creating a vacuum for the price to move quickly through. This might hint at a move toward the $30,000 area.  

As the weekend is a big time for crypto, traders will be watching BTC closely to see if it makes an aggressive move to the breakeven supply zone.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Billionaire Ray Dalio Destroys Crypto Hype
02/20/2023 - 17:57
Billionaire Ray Dalio Destroys Crypto Hype
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon (MATIC) 25% Run Extends Following L2 Hype and Fundamental Rise of Network
02/20/2023 - 17:00
Polygon (MATIC) 25% Run Extends Following L2 Hype and Fundamental Rise of Network
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Sits Out Recent Upsurge, Are Whales Planning Move?
02/20/2023 - 16:10
Dogecoin (DOGE) Sits Out Recent Upsurge, Are Whales Planning Move?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin