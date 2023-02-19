Red Cross Account Hacked to Promote Ripple Scam

In the latest of a series of incidents involving hacked Twitter accounts promoting XRP scams, the Red Cross account was recently targeted

In yet another example of the rising trend of cryptocurrency scams on social media, a recent Twitter hack saw the Red Cross account promoting a fake XRP giveaway.

The tweet, which was posted on Feb. 19, announced that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse had initiated an XRP airdrop and urged users to act fast and claim their "gift" at a specific link.

The scam has been confirmed by the Red Cross as a hack, and they have issued a warning to their followers to be cautious of such fraudulent activities.

This is not the first time XRP scams have been promoted through hacked Twitter accounts. French Municipal Councillor Quentin Feres' account was hacked earlier this month to promote a similar scam, as was the Twitter account of American TV sports channel GOL TV last month. In September of 2022, the official Twitter account of Oman's Indian embassy was also hacked to promote an XRP giveaway scam.

Ads Ads

These scams often pose as Ripple-affiliated entities and offer victims lucrative investment opportunities that are not backed by legitimate contracts or regulatory oversight.

Many of them impersonate Garlinghouse, promising seemingly generous investment opportunities that prove to be too good to be true.

Despite social media giant Twitter's efforts to clamp down on bogus accounts, XRP scams continue to thrive. Hence, users have to be increasingly vigilant.