    Bitcoin (BTC) in 'Pain' Mode, Top Analyst Explains

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin not feeling that well, despite being at $100,000
    Fri, 13/12/2024 - 13:03
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A complicated picture is painted by Bitcoin's current price action as the asset negotiates considerable market volatility. Bitcoin has swept both ends of its liquidity spectrum on the four-hour chart with bid liquidity at the bottom and clearing ask liquidity at the top. Due to the breaching of both resistance and support levels, this movement demonstrates Bitcoin's volatility.

    The analyst notes that Bitcoin has now stabilized in a value region, suggesting that attention may be directed toward the Point of Control (PoC) and support levels close to $98,000. Although slipping below could result in another test of lower support zones, regaining this zone and holding above it would provide a basis for recovery.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Lower time frames show that external factors, especially its relationship to conventional financial markets, have limited the price of Bitcoin. Sell flows on the Bitcoin market seem to be a direct result of weakness in the equity markets, particularly in the S&P 500 (ES). This interaction shows how macroeconomic variables continue to have an impact on the dynamics of the Bitcoin market.

    Ripple CTO Explains XRP Burn Mechanics Behind Ripple USD Stablecoin
    Fri, 12/13/2024 - 08:48
    Ripple CTO Explains XRP Burn Mechanics Behind Ripple USD Stablecoin
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The significance of the New York session's low is one important finding. If Bitcoin is able to stay above this level, it may be a sign that passive bids are increasing, which could support a future upward move. On the other hand, falling below this low and running into pressure from passive sellers would indicate that the lower value is accepted, which could lead to a more significant correction.

    Traders are encouraged to keep an eye on whether Bitcoin can maintain its position within the value area, even though the $98,000 level appears to be a crucial zone. Given that both liquidity extremes have already been swept, the next move will probably depend on whether Bitcoin can find and hold support or run the risk of entering a more significant pain mode with more declines. For a clearer direction during this volatile phase, Bitcoin traders should closely monitor key levels and pay attention to broader market cues.

    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

