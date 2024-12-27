Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) Head and Shoulders Pattern to Cause Drop to $80,000? Possible Scenarios

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's performance could be entering new phase
    Fri, 27/12/2024 - 10:36
    Bitcoin (BTC) Head and Shoulders Pattern to Cause Drop to $80,000? Possible Scenarios
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Market analyst Aksel Kibar has offered a perceptive analysis of Bitcoin's possible course highlighting a price target of $80,000 in the event that particular chart patterns materialize. His research is predicated on a crucial pattern that the price of Bitcoin seems to be forming: a head and shoulders top that may influence the asset's future course. According to Kibar, this decline might be a retest of the broadening pattern that culminated in a breakout above $73,700 for Bitcoin.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In the recent Bitcoin rally, this level acted as a crucial threshold and the price surged above it to create a new range. The pullback is seen as a test of the validity of the breakout, and if the H&S formation keeps developing, $80,000 could be a potential downside target. The convergence of technical and behavioral indicators is the main conclusion of the analysis.

    Kibar points out that the market community's knee-jerk and extremely confident replies frequently serve as markers of elevated speculative sentiment, which may trigger a correction. This behavioral observation is consistent with the historical trend of pullbacks following an initial breakout in broadening patterns.

    According to the chart, in order to avoid a more significant retracement, key support levels like $91,000 and $87,000 must hold. Should these levels be broken, additional bearish pressure might be applied that could push the price as low as $80,000. On the other hand, a bounce above $100,000 would render the bearish H&S pattern meaningless and pave the way for a further upward bullish leg.

    The future of Bitcoin is still in a precarious position. The $80,000 target is realistic in the H&S scenario, but whether Bitcoin can stabilize or face additional downward pressure will depend heavily on technical factors like key support and resistance levels, as well as overall market sentiment.

    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

