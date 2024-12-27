2025 Might Be Year of Corporate Bitcoin Adoption, According to Bitwise CEO

Hunter Horsley, chief executive officer at Bitwise, has predicted that 2025 is going to be the year of corporate Bitcoin adoption.

Advertisement

"It feels like 2025 will be big year for new corporates adopting the Bitcoin Standard," Horsley said on social media.

This comes after Bitwise recently filed for an ETF that tracks firms with Bitcoin treasuries. The ETF product will invest in companies that have at least 1,000 BTC on their balance sheets.

Its weightings would be based on the size of Bitcoin holdings instead of the market cap, according to Bitwise's regulatory filing.

Advertisement

The list of eligible companies will be identified based on their quarterly reports. The index will feature only these companies that have a market cap of at least $100 million and a minimum average daily liquidity of $1 million.

Bitcoin corporate adoption has been largely stagnant, with MicroStrategy (MSTR) mostly being the only engine driving the train alongside some mining firms. Overall, only 22 companies have more than 1,000 BTC on their balance sheets.

E-car maker Tesla was supposed to kickstart a corporate adoption trend following its groundbreaking purchase in 2021, but this did not occur.

A whopping 99% of Microsoft shareholders recently rejected a proposal to assess Bitcoin investment.

Meanwhile, as reported by U.Today, only a small portion of chief financial officers view Bitcoin as a store of value.

Hence, it is safe to say that corporate Bitcoin adoption will face an uphill battle in 2025.