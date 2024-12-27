Bitcoin (BTC) 'Santa Rally' Might Be Dangerous, XRP Critical But Stable, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Hints at Bearish Drop

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The so-called "Santa Rally" of Bitcoin, which is typically a time of optimism and price increases during the holiday season, is beginning to show indications of possible danger. After a brief decline below the 50 EMA at $95,000, Bitcoin has managed to recover and is currently trading close to $97,000. There is increasing concern that this rally may ultimately form a lower high, which is a traditional sign of a downtrend continuation.

A bearish pattern would be validated by a lower high, which might trigger a sharp decline in price. Bitcoin may find it difficult to sustain the positive momentum observed in previous months if it is unable to rise above prior highs of about $104,000. Bitcoin may move toward important support zones if it is unable to recover higher levels; the 100 EMA at about $84,500 is a crucial level to keep an eye on.

Rapid changes in sentiment and momentum for Bitcoin, which has been experiencing growing selling pressure in recent weeks, pose a threat. Despite the asset's attempts to rebound, volume indicators point to a mixed picture. Bitcoin's recent recovery might not last if this pattern continues, and investors hoping for more gains might fall into a trap.

This is consistent with the general ambiguity surrounding Bitcoin's future. If the market does not make a clear move above $100,000, it may be more susceptible to a more severe correction, with $84,500 and even $76,000 as possible targets.

Although the Santa Rally of Bitcoin may seem promising at first glance, traders and investors are finding it to be more and more risky. Given the potential for a lower high to form, this rally is crucial, and as the market moves through the holidays, prudence is encouraged. To rekindle bullish confidence, there must be a distinct breakout above resistance; otherwise, the downtrend might pick up more steam.

XRP stays pressured

Since its downward trend is still very much in place, XRP is still under pressure. Over the past few weeks, the asset has been steadily declining, creating a bearish channel that has brought it near important support levels. In order to decide whether it will stabilize or continue to decline, XRP is currently testing its 26 EMA.

The persistent downward trend draws attention to the unpredictability of XRP's market conditions. When combined with declining trading volumes, the descending channel indicates that investors are reluctant to make a strong comeback to the market. If the general state of the market deteriorates, this lack of conviction makes XRP more susceptible to selling pressure.

XRP has been able to maintain a comparatively stable position close to its 26 EMA in spite of the dire short-term outlook. A sustained hold above this level could offer some respite for the asset, as it has historically served as a crucial support during volatile times. A break below this level, though, would probably quicken the decline and move XRP closer to the $1.80-$1.50 range, which is home to the 50 EMA and other historical supports.

The asset's general structure should also cause market participants to exercise caution. Concerns regarding XRP's medium-term prospects are raised by its failure to mount a robust recovery or break above significant resistance levels around $2.50. Reversing the bearish sentiment and restoring investor confidence require a successful breakout above this resistance.

At the moment, XRP's position is both crucial and vulnerable. The wider downtrend presents serious risks, even though the asset has demonstrated resilience close to its 26 EMA. A breach of the 1.80 level could indicate a more significant correction, so traders and investors should keep a careful eye on it. However, if stability is maintained above the 26 EMA, a slow recovery may be possible; however, significant buying pressure would be needed to change the trend.

Is DOGE relevant?

The fact that Dogecoin's trading volume is still low, a trend that has persisted over the past few weeks indicates that its momentum is waning. As a reflection of the present uncertainty surrounding the asset, the market's lack of notable activity is both worrisome and intriguing. A lack of demand is frequently linked to low volume from a bearish standpoint, which can intensify downward pressure.

DOGE has had difficulty breaking through important resistance levels, lingering at $0.34, without making any headway. The general downward trend that began following its surge to $0.48 has continued as a result of this stagnation. Because of the low trading activity, which indicates that market participants are reluctant to commit, DOGE is susceptible to additional declines. Still, there are some positive aspects to the muted volume.

In many instances, low volume during a downtrend can indicate the end of selling pressure. This could mean that bearish momentum is waning, which could lead to a reversal, or at least a brief retracement. Around $0.28, where the 100 EMA is located, Dogecoin may find support if bulls are able to intervene at this point. A recovery from this level might pave the way for one that goes higher — perhaps as high as $0.37.