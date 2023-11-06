Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Pattern You Wouldn't Like to See Now

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's RSI and EMAs hint at potential short-term correction
Mon, 11/06/2023 - 13:20
Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Pattern You Wouldn't Like to See Now
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bitcoin's recent charts have been causing a buzz in the cryptocurrency community, but not for the usual bullish reasons. A closer look at the current trend reveals a bull flag pattern emerging on the BTC/USD chart, a formation that typically signals a continuation of the preceding upward trend. However, in the present context, this technical configuration might not bode well for Bitcoin bulls in the short term.

The bull flag pattern is identified by a sharp rise in price, forming the "flagpole," followed by a consolidative rectangle or a parallelogram that slopes against the trend. This pattern suggests that the market is taking a breath before attempting to continue the previous trend. However, this consolidation is happening amid a backdrop of concerning market dynamics, which could imply an imminent correction.

https://www.tradingview.com/
Source: TradingView

Performing a technical analysis by examining other indicators such as the Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and volume trends offers a more nuanced picture. The EMAs show that Bitcoin is still trading above the key moving averages, which typically would be a bullish signal. But with the EMAs beginning to level out, the momentum could be waning.

Related
Top Trader Henrik Zeberg Projects 400% Growth for Crypto Market in Epic Prediction

Advertisement

The RSI, a measure of whether an asset is overbought or oversold, is hovering near overbought territory. This suggests that Bitcoin's price might have risen too quickly, and a retracement could be due. The trading volume has been declining during the formation of the flag pattern, a sign that the upward movement creating the flagpole might not have strong conviction behind it.

For traders and investors looking at the short-term picture, this combination of a bull flag pattern with hesitant volume and an overbought RSI could point toward an impending pullback. Such a correction might weed out weak hands and could be healthy for the market, as it allows Bitcoin to reset before attempting another climb.

However, it is essential to consider Bitcoin's intrinsic label as "digital gold." Over the long term, the fundamental narrative around Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a store of value in the digital age remains strong. Short-term fluctuations, such as the potential correction hinted at by the current pattern, do not alter the long-term view many hold that Bitcoin could continue to appreciate over the years.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Dogecoin (DOGE) Historic Pattern Spells Good Omen for November
2023/11/06 14:29
Dogecoin (DOGE) Historic Pattern Spells Good Omen for November
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Bears' Liquidations Total $3.5 Million as XRP Price Nears Ripple Ruling Highs
2023/11/06 14:29
XRP Bears' Liquidations Total $3.5 Million as XRP Price Nears Ripple Ruling Highs
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders
2023/11/06 14:29
XRP: Crypto Exchange Bitrue Shares Important Update for XRP Holders
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD